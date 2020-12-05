NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Buddy Hield Trade, Aaron Gordon, More

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Buddy Hield Trade, Aaron Gordon, MoreDecember 5, 2020
There's been nearly nonstop news around the NBA recently, and this past week has certainly been no different. It's been quite eventful, even though many of the top free agents on the market had already signed with teams.
The Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards swapped starting point guards (Russell Westbrook for John Wall), the Los Angeles Lakers signed new deals with their two superstars (LeBron James and Anthony Davis) and all 30 of the league's teams got closer to the start of training camp.
It won't be much longer before games begin taking place. The preseason is scheduled to start Dec. 11, followed by the beginning of the 2020-21 season on Dec. 22. So, if teams are going to make any more moves before the new campaign, they're running out of time to do so.
Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NBA.
Kings Had Talks Regarding Hield Trade
Buddy Hield has been with the Sacramento Kings since February 2017, when he was traded from the New Orleans Pelicans midway through his rookie season. And a little more than a year ago, he signed an extension that will keep him in Sacramento until 2024.
That is, unless the Kings decided to trade the 27-year-old shooting guard, which could be a possibility. According to SNY's Ian Begley, Sacramento has had discussions with teams about potential trades involving Hield this offseason. In return, the Kings were looking for "draft compensation," which could help them in the future as they continue to try to build a winning franchise.
Begley noted that one potential deal that could make sense would be with the New York Knicks, who have a "significant amount of draft capital over the next few drafts." However, Begley added that no trade between New York and Sacramento is imminent, even if there may be a good fit.
Hield is coming off a solid 2019-20 season in which he averaged 19.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 72 games (44 starts). But it was a notch below his 2018-19 campaign, when he averaged career highs in points (20.7) and rebounds (5.0) while starting all 82 games in a season for the first time.
Considering Hield is signed to such a long deal, perhaps there will be a team that believes it is worth it to give up a draft pick in order to acquire him down the line.
Teams Expressed Interest in Trading for Gordon
There appears to be a lot of interest around the league in Aaron Gordon, a 25-year-old forward who has spent his entire six-year NBA career with the Orlando Magic. But it's possible he won't remain with them until the end of his current contract, which isn't set to expire until 2022.
According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, there have been "several teams—maybe as many as 10, maybe more" that have called the Magic with interest in trading for Gordon this offseason. Among those teams? The Minnesota Timberwolves.
"Minnesota was one, sources said, and Gordon would fit there in a supporting role alongside high-volume playmakers and one of the greatest shooting bigs ever in Karl-Anthony Towns," Lowe wrote.
For now, though, Gordon remains in Orlando. And it's possible that a trade won't materialize and he'll end up staying there for the next two seasons. But if there's so much interest in him, perhaps a team will eventually give the Magic an offer they can't refuse.
Gordon has been a key part of Orlando's starting lineup in recent years. This past season, he averaged 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds in 62 games.
Nets Don't Plan to 'Salary Dump' Prince
In his first season with the Brooklyn Nets, Taurean Prince averaged 12.1 points and a career-high 6.0 rebounds in 64 games. However, he also shot a career-worst 37.6 percent, the first time in his four NBA seasons that that number dipped below 40 percent.
Prince is also set to make $25.25 million over the next two seasons. Would the Nets consider trying to move the 26-year-old forward's contract after his down shooting year, or are they committed to keeping him?
Lowe recently reported that it's the latter, stating that Brooklyn has "shown no inclination to salary dump Prince, let alone attach a [draft] pick to do so." And the ESPN reporter believes that could be a wise decision.
"That's smart. Prince won't ever be a No. 1 option at this level, but he can be a damned good plug-and-play support guy," Lowe wrote.
The Nets likely won't need Prince to be the top guy, considering they currently have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on their roster. And with those stars set to return from injuries and get back on the court, perhaps that will help Prince return to form a bit in 2020-21 and beyond.