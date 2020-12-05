NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Buddy Hield Trade, Aaron Gordon, More

0 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

There's been nearly nonstop news around the NBA recently, and this past week has certainly been no different. It's been quite eventful, even though many of the top free agents on the market had already signed with teams.

The Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards swapped starting point guards (Russell Westbrook for John Wall), the Los Angeles Lakers signed new deals with their two superstars (LeBron James and Anthony Davis) and all 30 of the league's teams got closer to the start of training camp.

It won't be much longer before games begin taking place. The preseason is scheduled to start Dec. 11, followed by the beginning of the 2020-21 season on Dec. 22. So, if teams are going to make any more moves before the new campaign, they're running out of time to do so.

Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NBA.