Bowl Projections 2020: CFP Predictions Ahead of Saturday's Week 14 Matchups

Robert Willett/Associated Press

Alabama has looked like the most dominant program in the country for most of the season.

The Crimson Tide's only hiccup came in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs on October 17. Nick Saban's team went on to win that contest by 17 points.

That is the smallest margin of victory recorded by Alabama this season, and it is expected to roll by more than 20 points over the LSU Tigers on Saturday.

Alabama could face a challenge from an improved Arkansas Razorbacks side on December 12, but it should still win that matchup convincingly.

If the Tide continue to play at such a high level, it will be hard for Florida to beat it in Atlanta in two weeks. The Gators have an explosive offense, led by Heisman Trophy front-runner Kyle Trask, but they do not have as many explosive playmakers as Alabama.

Alabama has proved that in its three Top 25 victories that it won by a combined total of 74 points.

Notre Dame should move to 10-0 with a win over the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, but earning its 11th victory in two weeks will be a much more difficult task.

The Irish have to beat Clemson for a second time and they have to do so with Trevor Lawrence back in the lineup.

Brian Kelly's side may not be able to produce a total close to the 47 points that won it the first matchup since Clemson's defense improved in Week 13 following a three-week layoff.

If Clemson continues to tighten up its defensive play, Ian Book and Kyren Williams will experience more trouble moving the ball down the field.

If Notre Dame loses in a competitive manner, it should remain in the top four since it currently resides at No. 2.

The only way the Irish would drop out of the top four is if they are blown out by Clemson and the selection committee deems the Texas A&M Aggies or Cincinnati Bearcats better than them.

The other scenario that could arise is if Alabama and Notre Dame both lose on December 19. In that case, the committee would likely have to leave one of those two teams out to include Florida, Clemson and Ohio State.