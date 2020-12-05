Heisman Watch 2020: Ranking Top Favorites in the Race Ahead of Week 14

0 of 3

Ken Ruinard/Associated Press

Trevor Lawrence surged back into the college football spotlight in Week 13 with a stellar offensive display for the Clemson Tigers.

The junior quarterback needs another performance of that caliber on Saturday to potentially drag himself back into the Heisman Trophy race.

Entering Saturday, Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask and Mac Jones of the Alabama Crimson Tide are viewed as the two Heisman favorites.

Trask and Jones are on a collision course for a SEC Championship Game showdown, but before December 19, the two signal-callers must continue to pad their numbers to fend off a late challenge from Lawrence.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields may work his way back into the top three in the coming weeks, but his lack of games and high numbers may cost his Heisman candidacy.