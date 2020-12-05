Heisman Watch 2020: Ranking Top Favorites in the Race Ahead of Week 14

Heisman Watch 2020: Ranking Top Favorites in the Race Ahead of Week 14December 5, 2020
Trevor Lawrence surged back into the college football spotlight in Week 13 with a stellar offensive display for the Clemson Tigers.
The junior quarterback needs another performance of that caliber on Saturday to potentially drag himself back into the Heisman Trophy race.
Entering Saturday, Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask and Mac Jones of the Alabama Crimson Tide are viewed as the two Heisman favorites.
Trask and Jones are on a collision course for a SEC Championship Game showdown, but before December 19, the two signal-callers must continue to pad their numbers to fend off a late challenge from Lawrence.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields may work his way back into the top three in the coming weeks, but his lack of games and high numbers may cost his Heisman candidacy.
Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
Trask is the slight front-runner to claim the Heisman going into Saturday.
The senior quarterback leads the FBS with 34 touchdowns and should eclipse the 40-score mark over the next two weeks.
In Week 14, Trask faces a Tennessee Volunteers passing defense that has allowed 243.6 passing yards per game. Florida's Week 15 opponent, the LSU Tigers, has an even worse passing defense that conceded 302.9 yards per contest.
Trask has 14 touchdown passes on his travels, and he produced four or more scores in two of those contests.
If Trask guides the Florida offense to a total over 30 points, as he has in each of the team's eight games, he should keep the title of Heisman front-runner.
If he extends that form into the SEC Championship Game, Trask could come away with the award. If he wins, Trask would be second straight SEC quarterback to win the Heisman after LSU's Joe Burrow in 2019.
Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
An argument can be made that Jones is in charge of the most dynamic offense of the three Heisman contenders.
Alabama posted 40 or more points in all but one of its eight games, and it outscored its last two opponents 105-16.
With running back Najee Harris and wide receiver DeVonta Smith at his disposal, Jones can orchestrate an explosive offensive performance with ease.
In the last three games, Jones has 11 passing touchdowns and an interception. He is coming off a five-score outing through the air versus the Auburn Tigers.
If Jones carves up the LSU defense on Saturday, he could keep the heat on Trask in the Heisman race with the SEC Championship Game getting one week closer.
Jones has a tougher matchup in Week 15 against the Arkansas Razorbacks, which could either hinder his candidacy with low numbers, or accelerate his push to the top with a strong performance against a respectable defensive unit.
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
Lawrence has the most to gain in the Heisman race on Saturday.
At one point, the Clemson quarterback was viewed as the award favorite, but he missed a month because of a COVID-19 absence and a postponed game.
The junior quarterback unloaded on the Pittsburgh Panthers in Week 13, as he threw for 403 yards and two scores in a 52-17 victory.
If he performs at the same level against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday, Lawrence would have a solid resume to present to Heisman voters. Lawrence has 2,236 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and a 70.6 completion percentage in eight starts.
The one disadvantage Lawrence has compared to Trask and Jones is the lack of a Week 15 game. The ACC rearranged its schedule to give Clemson and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish a week off before the December 19 ACC Championship Game.
If Lawrence plows through the Virginia Tech defense and is the star of the ACC Championship Game, he could challenge for first-place votes and finish his illustrious college career with the level's most-coveted award.
