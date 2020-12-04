    Yankees News: Gio Urshela Out 3 Months After Surgery on Elbow Injury

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 5, 2020
    New York Yankees' Gio Urshela celebrates while running the bases after hitting a grand slam off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher James Karinchak in the fourth inning of Game 2 of an American League wild-card baseball series, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    David Dermer/Associated Press

    The New York Yankees can't seem to avoid injuries in the offseason either. 

    On Friday, the club announced third baseman Gio Urshela underwent surgery to remove a bone chip in his right elbow and will need three months to recover. That timeline should have him able to participate in spring training assuming there are no setbacks. 

    Urshela slashed .298/.368/.490 with six home runs and 30 RBI in 43 games last season. 

    The 29-year-old is under club control for two more seasons after 2021 and eligible for arbitration in each. He'll earn $4.35 million this year and is likely to resume his role as the club's everyday third baseman. 

    Should he require more time to rehab, New York could use Tyler Wade or Gleyber Torres at the hot corner in the interim. 

    If nothing else, the surgery may provide extra incentive for the Yankees to speed up negotiations with free agent DJ LeMahieu, who declined an $18.9 million qualifying offer from New York in November. The reigning MLB batting champion has provided solid defense in the infield for the Yankees and would be a familiar face to restore some depth on the roster. 

    In the meantime, the focus will remain on Urshela's rehab and getting him ready to return to the field as soon as possible.    

