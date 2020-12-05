UFC Fight Night 185: Hermansson vs. Vettori Odds, Schedule, Predictions

UFC Fight Night 185: Hermansson vs. Vettori Odds, Schedule, PredictionsDecember 5, 2020
The UFC's December calendar kicks off with a Fight Night event headlined by Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori. The pairing is yet another main event in 2020 that has been affected by the coronavirus.
Initially, a bout between Hermansson and Darren Till was supposed to be featured. However, Till was forced to pull out of the fight because of an injury and was replaced by Kevin Holland. Holland then tested positive for COVID-19 and Vettori became Hermansson's third scheduled opponent.
Vettori was pulled from a scheduled bout with Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza on the UFC 256 card to make this fight happen.
The co-main event is an opportunity for light heavyweight prospect Jamahal Hill to continue rising up the ranks. He draws a matchup with a well-known veteran in Ovince Saint Preux.
Here's a look at the complete offering from the promotion along with viewing info and the latest odds for each bout.
Fight Card, Schedule and Odds
- Jack Hermansson (+115) vs. Marvin Vettori (-139)
- Ovince Saint Preux (+140) vs. Jamahal Hill (-177)
- Montana De La Rosa (+175) vs. Taila Santos (-225)
- Roman Dolidze (-200) vs. John Allan (+160)
- Nate Landwehr (+450) vs. Movsar Evloev (-670)
- Gabriel Benitez (-240) vs. Justin Jaynes (+188)
- Louis Smolka (-141) vs. Jose Quinonez (+115)
- Matt Wiman (+325) vs. Jordan Leavitt (-455)
- Jimmy Flick (-182) vs. Cody Durden (+145)
- Ilia Topuria (-278) vs. Damon Jackson (+215)
- Gian Villante (-190) vs. Jake Collier (+150)
Main Card (ESPN2, ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)
Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Hermansson vs. Vettori
Despite all of the schedule changes for the main event, this is still an important fight at middleweight. Israel Adesanya has already fought and defeated most of the top-rated contenders in the division. Hermansson's only loss came in the last three years came at the hands of Jared Cannonier.
This fight may be a bit premature for Vettori, but he's still the betting favorite. His only loss in the last three years was a split decision to Israel Adesanya. Obviously, that loss looks a lot better in hindsight.
This will be an especially fun fight if the two hit the mat. Vettori has been a bit of a submission specialist in his career, picking up nine of his 15 career wins by sub. Hermansson doesn't rely on his submission game that heavily, but he is coming off a heel hook win over Kelvin Gastelum.
As strikers, the two differ slightly. Hermansson is more of a volume striker who lands 5.08 significant strikes per minute. Vettori is more of a power-puncher who is going to look to do damage every time he throws.
Hermansson is the longer of the two fighters and definitely more active with his jab. The question will be how each fighter will adjust to a five-round main event. Hermansson went five rounds to beat Souza, but this will be Vettori's first venture in a five-round fight.
That could be the difference as Hermansson's style is better suited to win on points if he doesn't get the finish.
Prediction: Hermansson via decision
Saint Preux vs. Hill
After an attempt to move to heavyweight ended in defeat, Saint Preux made his return to light heavyweight and promptly knocked out prospect Alonzo Menifield.
Now the longtime light heavyweight will attempt to put a damper on another prospect's hype train in Hill.
Hill is a perfect 7-0 and would be 8-0 if his most recent win, a TKO over Klidson Abreu, wasn't overturned for Hill's marijuana use. In a lot of ways, he's reminiscent of Saint Preux when OSP was coming up as a prospect.
The two are similar in size. Hill is one inch taller at 6'4", and Saint Preux has a one-inch reach advantage at 80 inches. Hill is a little stiff with his punches at times but showcases athleticism and knockout power when he's able to connect.
OSP was hyped for his athleticism as a former football player at the University of Tennessee. Hill wasn't a Division I college athlete, but he did excel at both football and basketball in high school.
Saint Preux has never quite lived up to the potential he had as an uber-athletic, long fighter. Hill still has the opportunity to do that. Saint Preux is a dangerous opponent, but he has struggled to beat fighters who are as gifted as he is.
Hill would certainly qualify.
Prediction: Hill via second-round TKO
De La Rosa vs. Santos
With Valentina Shevchenko dominating the division, women's flyweight is desperate to build up some contenders. The fight between Montana De La Rosa and Taila Santos will aid in that goal in the lead-up to the co-main event.
De La Rosa was a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter 26 but has come along way since losing to eventual champion Nicco Montano in the quarterfinals. At just 25 years old, she's still a work in progress. She lost to Viviane Araujo by decision in her last bout but was competitive throughout the fight and earned a win in her other 2020 appearance.
Santos has the highest ceiling of the two. She has made her name on the Brazilian scene but has been inconsistent in her only two UFC appearances. She lost her debut to Mara Romero Borella (who De La Rosa beat in February) but bounced back with a win over Molly McCann.
In her win against McCann, she showed off strength and grappling that will make her a dangerous opponent in the division. However, it's hard to tell who the real Santos is at this point.
The transitive property would point to De La Rosa coming out on top. She holds a win over Borella, while Santos lost her debut to her. That could be misleading, though, as the McCann appearance could be a more true indication of Santos' talent, and we'll chalk the debut loss up to jitters.
Prediction: Santos via decision
