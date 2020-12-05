UFC Fight Night 185: Hermansson vs. Vettori Odds, Schedule, Predictions

2 of 4

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Despite all of the schedule changes for the main event, this is still an important fight at middleweight. Israel Adesanya has already fought and defeated most of the top-rated contenders in the division. Hermansson's only loss came in the last three years came at the hands of Jared Cannonier.

This fight may be a bit premature for Vettori, but he's still the betting favorite. His only loss in the last three years was a split decision to Israel Adesanya. Obviously, that loss looks a lot better in hindsight.

This will be an especially fun fight if the two hit the mat. Vettori has been a bit of a submission specialist in his career, picking up nine of his 15 career wins by sub. Hermansson doesn't rely on his submission game that heavily, but he is coming off a heel hook win over Kelvin Gastelum.

As strikers, the two differ slightly. Hermansson is more of a volume striker who lands 5.08 significant strikes per minute. Vettori is more of a power-puncher who is going to look to do damage every time he throws.

Hermansson is the longer of the two fighters and definitely more active with his jab. The question will be how each fighter will adjust to a five-round main event. Hermansson went five rounds to beat Souza, but this will be Vettori's first venture in a five-round fight.

That could be the difference as Hermansson's style is better suited to win on points if he doesn't get the finish.

Prediction: Hermansson via decision