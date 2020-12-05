Smart Builds for WWE Raw and SmackDown's Top Feuds Ahead of 2021 Royal Rumble

Photo via WWE.com.

The Royal Rumble is one of the most important pay-per-views on the WWE schedule each year due to the long-term storytelling implications the event will have on the Road to WrestleMania.

With so much uncertainty due to COVID-19, the 2021 Royal Rumble is going to be wild.

Both Raw and SmackDown have built intriguing storylines at times over the last year—a nice change of pace from the non-stop garbage in recent years—but the January PPV will be the perfect spot for several major programs to culminate.

Here is the smart build for some of the top feuds heading into the Royal Rumble

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

The storyline between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt has been one of the most intriguing in all of wrestling, and it should continue through at least the Royal Rumble.

With history dating back years and each performer at a much different stage of their career now, Orton and Wyatt should devolve into a physical war that sees both men tearing each other apart while Alexa Bliss laughs in the background.

Orton and Wyatt have not had much physicality in their interactions yet, but at TLC the duo should brutalize each other. With the need for a program that can carry Raw through the holidays, the WWE Universe should expect to see segments and possibly another match between them before the end of the year.

Then during the 30-man Battle Royal in January, Edge should return to eliminate Orton, thus giving Wyatt the chance to move on to another program and setting up a WrestleMania match.

Sasha Banks vs. Carmella

No feud for Sasha Banks would have been able to compare to her storyline with Bayley, but Carmella is a talented performer and their segments have been entertaining thus far.

Not only should Carmella get a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at TLC, but she should also get another title shot at the belt at the Royal Rumble after the December PPV match ends with a convoluted finish.

WWE Creative has to keep the Banks vs. Carmella program going throughout December and into January, which will require a screwy finish at TLC. Expect these two women to compete in highly physical matchups multiple times over the typically slow holiday season.

The Bloodline vs. Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan

The beauty of building a stable is so many different storylines can take place at the same time, which puts over multiple Superstars. As the leader of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns and his associate Paul Heyman are a highlight of SmackDown every week now.

Along with Jey Uso, Reigns has found himself with multiple foes. While Jey will be busy fighting against Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens has set his sights on the Tribal Chief with a TLC match likely coming next.

On the road to the Royal Rumble, expect every combination of Owens, Bryan Reigns and Uso to be booked. By the time the 30-man Battle Royal arrives, the WWE Universe will be tired of these matches after seeing them so many times.

Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles

It’s not often in WWE that wrestling fans actually get a match that has never happened, but AJ Styes and Drew McIntyre have never squared off in a one-on-one matchup. And certainly not for the WWE Championship.

At TLC, McIntyre will retain the title, but it will come at the hands of interference from multiple people. With Sheamus, The Miz, John Morrison and Omos all likely to play a role in the bout, McIntyre and Styles are destined to fight multiple times.

The company has notoriously bad television ratings during the winter holiday period, which should be enough to convince WWE officials to put the title on the line at least once on Raw before the holidays.

McIntyre and Styles will kick the can down the line in January and separate following the Royal Rumble.

