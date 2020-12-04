    Carmelo Anthony Says He Didn't Strongly Consider Signing with Knicks in FA

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 5, 2020

    Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Portland won 100-93. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Despite rumors that he could return to the New York Knicks, Carmelo Anthony explained that was never really in the cards for him. 

    Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, Anthony said Friday that there "wasn't really a lot [of consideration]" given to the Knicks because of where they are at: 

    "The Knicks were making moves and were trying to figure out the direction they wanted to go in. They weren’t done making moves. I'm sure they have a plan. I don't think me coming in and trying to mess their plan up was good for either party.   

    "They are rebuilding and figuring out what’s in their near future. It was me personally wanting to be part of a situation I was already comfortable with. I just finished playing with these guys two, three months ago. I felt it was the right fit at this point of time where I'm at right now this particular year."

    Berman reported in August that Knicks president Leon Rose had Anthony on his radar since he was hired by the team earlier in the year. Rose was Melo's former agent at CAA, and the 36-year-old forward played six-plus seasons in New York from 2011 to '17, averaging 24.7 points and seven rebounds per game. 

    Despite Rose's reported interest, Anthony maintained that he wanted to return to the Portland Trail Blazers. Following his team's first-round elimination in the 2020 playoffs, he discussed the organization with the media: 

    "Honestly, I think I've found a home in Portland. I got comfortable with the organization, I got comfortable with the guys on the team, they got comfortable with me, and at this point in my career I do think that that's the best fit for me, the best situation, especially having this experience now and kind of just getting my feet wet and just coming in and being who I am and staying true to myself."

    Anthony wound up getting his wish, as the Blazers officially re-signed him for the 2020-21 season on Nov. 22. 

    The Knicks are in a rebuilding situation and seem unlikely to compete for a playoff spot this season. Anthony's age and current role in the league would have made him an odd fit for the franchise. 

    After sitting out for more than one year, Anthony signed with the Blazers in November 2019. He turned out to be an excellent role player, averaging 15.4 points on 38.5 percent shooting and 6.3 rebounds in 58 games during the regular season.     

