NY Liberty Secure No. 1 Pick in 2021 WNBA Draft; Selected Sabrina Ionescu in '20

For the second consecutive year, the New York Liberty have been awarded the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft.

The Dallas Wings will select second followed by the Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever. The Liberty landed Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu with the top pick last year, but the guard played just three games after suffering a Grade 3 ankle sprain.

New York finished with a combined record of 12-44 across 2019 and 2020, giving it the best odds to win the draft lottery at 44.2 percent.

The Liberty will now get an opportunity to draft from the likes of top players such as Tennessee's Rennia Davis, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, Arizona's Aari McDonald and Texas' Charli Collier.

2021 WNBA Draft Order

New York Liberty Dallas Wings Atlanta Dream Indiana Fever Dallas Wings (via Washington Mystics) Phoenix Mercury (via Connecticut Sun) Dallas Wings (via Chicago Sky) Chicago Sky (via Phoenix Mercury) Minnesota Lynx Los Angeles Sparks Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces

Dallas, Indiana and Atlanta all picked in the top four last year as well.

The Wings took Satou Sabally No. 2, Lauren Cox went to the Fever at No. 3 and Chennedy Carter joined the Dream at No. 4. The 2021 edition marks the fourth straight year Indiana will select in the top four, but it has yet to pick first overall.

The Fever had a 10.4 percent chance of landing the top pick this year, while Atlanta had the second-best odds at 27.6 percent.