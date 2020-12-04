    Tom Brady's TB12 Fitness Center Took Almost $1M in PPP Loan Money amid COVID-19

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 4, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
    Jason Behnken/Associated Press

    Tom Brady's fitness and nutrition company received a loan of nearly $1 million under the Paycheck Protection Program because of the COVID-19 pandemic, per data obtained from the Small Business Administration by Chris Cwik of Yahoo Sports.

    In July, Samantha Previte of the New York Post reported that TB12 Inc. received a PPP loan.

    Previte noted that loan amounts given to small businesses weren't known, but they were divided into tiers ranging from $150,000-$350,00 up to $5 million-$10 million. 

    Cwik reported the total amount of Brady's company's loan was $960,855. 

    Brady and Alex Guerrero founded TB12 Inc. in 2013. The company serves as a health and wellness organization designed to help athletes improve their performance through specialized workouts and conditioning programs. 

    In addition to his work as an entrepreneur, Brady continues to play at a high level since signing a two-year, $50 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason. The 43-year-old leads the NFL with 307 completions and 474 attempts through 12 games. He's thrown for 3,300 yards and 28 touchdowns to help the Bucs get off to a 7-5 start. 

