Tom Brady's TB12 Fitness Center Took Almost $1M in PPP Loan Money amid COVID-19

Tom Brady's fitness and nutrition company received a loan of nearly $1 million under the Paycheck Protection Program because of the COVID-19 pandemic, per data obtained from the Small Business Administration by Chris Cwik of Yahoo Sports.

In July, Samantha Previte of the New York Post reported that TB12 Inc. received a PPP loan.



Previte noted that loan amounts given to small businesses weren't known, but they were divided into tiers ranging from $150,000-$350,00 up to $5 million-$10 million.

Cwik reported the total amount of Brady's company's loan was $960,855.

Brady and Alex Guerrero founded TB12 Inc. in 2013. The company serves as a health and wellness organization designed to help athletes improve their performance through specialized workouts and conditioning programs.

In addition to his work as an entrepreneur, Brady continues to play at a high level since signing a two-year, $50 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason. The 43-year-old leads the NFL with 307 completions and 474 attempts through 12 games. He's thrown for 3,300 yards and 28 touchdowns to help the Bucs get off to a 7-5 start.