    Vanderbilt Broadcaster Joe Fisher Resigns, Enters Rehab After Show Appearance

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2020

    A member of the chain gang holds a marker with the SEC logo in the second half of an NCAA college football game between Vanderbilt and LSU Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    Vanderbilt football play-by-play broadcaster Joe Fisher announced his resignation from the position on Twitter Thursday after he appeared to be intoxicated during Monday night's coaches show. 

    Per Adam Sparks of the Nashville Tennessean, "Fisher's speech was slurred and scattered, and he repeated versions of the same question to interim football coach Todd Fitch on ESPN 102.5 The Game. The weekly hour-long show was pulled off the air after about 40 minutes."

    The show was the first after former head coach Derek Mason was fired Sunday amid Vanderbilt's 0-8 start. 

    Per Sparks, Fisher—who also did play-by-play for men's basketball and had been broadcasting Vanderbilt football for 23 years—will be replaced on the football broadcasts this season by Nashville radio broadcaster Willy Daunic. No announcements have been made regarding the basketball broadcasts.

    Vanderbilt athletics director Candice Lee released the following statement regarding Fisher on Thursday:

    Vanderbilt's football game vs. Georgia, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until Dec. 19 due to the Commodores' "football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements" amid the COVID-19 pandemic and injuries on the team.

