Joel Embiid Says He Wants to Reward 76ers Fans' Trust, Play Entire Career in PHI

Despite trade rumors that swirled after the Philadelphia 76ers were bounced from last year's playoffs in the first round, Joel Embiid says he plans to call South Broad Street home for the rest of his playing days.

"I just want to play for one city for the rest of my career, and this is where I want to be," Embiid told reporters Friday, adding, "I want to just reward the fans for the trust that they've had in this process."

The center pointed to the support the city showed him after the death of his brother, Arthur, and through two injury-plagued seasons as the foundation for the trust between himself and Sixers fans.

