No. 4 Ohio State to Play Michigan State on Saturday After COVID-19 Concerns

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The fourth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will be back on the field Saturday for their scheduled game against Michigan State.

Ohio State team physician Jim Borchers issued a statement confirming the team's improved COVID-19 situation, via ESPN's Adam Rittenberg:

"We are very confident that we are heading to East Lansing with a team that can safely compete and whose health, safety and well-being has been our utmost concern. We've tested, monitored and evaluated our results daily and have advised the student-athletes, coaches and performance staff accordingly. Our population positivity rate, which exceeded the threshold for participation at this time last week, has now returned on the seven-day rolling average to a level that allows us to compete safely this weekend."

Ohio State's game against Illinois last Saturday was canceled after the program announced "further positive tests for the coronavirus were discovered" following PCR testing on Nov. 27.

The Buckeyes said in a separate statement that head coach Ryan Day had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the team was able to resume football activities leaving open the possibility this week's game against Michigan State would be able to take place.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Day won't be able to coach in the game as he continues to self-isolate following his positive test. The 41-year-old is required to sit out at least 10 days, per Big Ten rules. He will be eligible to return on Dec. 7 as long as he tests negative and isn't experiencing symptoms.

Ohio State (4-0) has games remaining against Michigan State and Michigan (Dec. 12) in the regular season.