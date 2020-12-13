Alexa Bliss and the 10 WWE and AEW Stars Currently Nailing Their Character

Alexa Bliss and the 10 WWE and AEW Stars Currently Nailing Their CharacterDecember 13, 2020
Wrestling is a character's game. It is built on the athletic exhibition of larger-than-life personas. Certain stars are better at capturing these characters than others, making them some of the biggest stars in the business.
Fans are not coming to WWE to watch two athletes battle. Even in technical fights between talented performers, there's a need for a clear story. What has brought these two performers together?
WWE is built on Superstars that are beyond reality. Bray Wyatt is a manipulative children's show host that can turn into an embodiment of pure evil. Roman Reigns is the arrogant leader of an entire wrestling dynasty hell bent on demanding control.
All Elite Wrestling keeps its characters more grounded often, but the key characters are just as engrossing. Jon Moxley is a man who has absolutely no fear and will go to his very limit to force others to face their own fears. MJF is an aristocrat who refuses to acknowledge the existence of anyone that does not benefit him.
These personas define some of the greatest performers of the modern era. No matter where they currently stand on the roster, it is impossible to look away from the work of the best characters in wrestling.
These are the wrestlers that have truly found their niche, elevating the product when they are on screen beyond the work of even some of the best in the business.
Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt
When Bray Wyatt first returned as the welcoming host of the Firefly Fun House, it left many questions to be answered. It only got more confusing when he revealed he had a dark side, the embodiment of all his pent-up rage, The Fiend.
Since the introduction, Wyatt has sold this story with the care and detail one rarely sees in WWE stories. He has embodied these two character, even bringing back his old Eater of Worlds persona for a time without losing a step.
The tale was not truly complete until Alexa Bliss joined the fun. The Goddess was enchanted by The Fiend after their encounter in the midst of a dramatic feud with Braun Strowman. Wyatt won the feud and the heart of Bliss.
While few are as charismatic as Bliss, it was still surprising how effortlessly she fit into this new persona. She had been only The Goddess for so long. The way she happily embraced the playful child-like wonder of an enchanted fan of The Fiend made her feel like a brand new person.
Together, these two have been the highlights of any WWE show they are involved with. Right now, that is Monday Night Raw. The two are locked in a war with Randy Orton that has taken many fascinating twists and turns even before the first singles match.
What makes this pairing so perfect is that the two are so committed to the story. Wyatt and Bliss are joyfully manic inside the Firefly Fun House and hypnotic as The Fiend and his enchanted companion.
It is only these two wrestlers that could make this all work, and it only seems to get better. The pairing has changed hearts and minds like no other story could, straddling the line between pure evil and wonderfully friendly.
Hangman Adam Page
When Hangman Adam Page stepped into the ring with Chris Jericho at AEW All Out 2019, no one gave him a chance. He was not ready. He was not talented enough. He was not interesting enough. Since his loss, all these criticism seems misguided in retrospect.
The Hangman has turned a story of loss into a relatable tumble into depression and alcoholism. The Elite turned on him. The only title he could win was half-attributed to Kenny Omega. With no friends to back him up, Page has been left vulnerable and alone with his own thoughts.
There's an energy and life to Page's performance that no one else can match. Whether he's on AEW Dynamite or Being the Elite, he keeps that same focus. It's easy to buy Page now that his full character is clear. He's raised his game on every level but especially his character work.
Every step along the way feels like novel unfolding. The Hangman rises then falls short. His insecurities overwhelm him. He just cannot quite match up to the best of the best. The only true thing holding him back is his own fear that he is not good enough.
AEW has tried to sell fans on a fresh take with wrestling. From the varied use of wrestling legends to the major stables formed and developed over months and years, nothing has stood out quite as clearly as the sad run of Page, and that is thanks to his unforgettable performances every week.
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns disappeared from WWE on the day of WrestleMania 36. A COVID-19 scare convinced him to go home and stay safe. When he returned at WWE SummerSlam, he was a changed man. With Paul Heyman at his back, he was more confident than ever before. Some might call him arrogant.
He backed it up by quickly winning the WWE Universal Championship. He went on to give his cousin Jey Uso a series of title opportunity that led to Uso joining his side, protecting him against those that would challenge for the world title.
Many expected it, but The Tribal Chief is so much better as a heel. His quiet confidence is so much more natural when he's supposed to be the villain. He has tortured everyone in his path while elevating them along the way.
What makes Reigns so good in this role is how much he makes his words believable. He is not just a top performer. He fully embodies the idea that he is the ideal performer, working on a higher level to everyone else.
On top of that, he has embraced his Samoan heritage, calling himself The Tribal Chief. He knows he is the head of his family. He knows that carrying the championship elevates his family's legacy. He uses that legacy to demand and require constant respect.
He has become a master manipulator and brutal tactician in the ring. He is a dominant force with a mind for controlling others. He is as dangerous as he has ever been in a role that he was always suited for.
Jon Moxley
Few departures from WWE were as iconic in recent memory as that of Dean Ambrose. The former WWE champion walked out, even though he was destined for a constant spotlight and more championships to come.
What followed showed why he was so confident leaving. He made a huge statement at AEW Double or Nothing by planting Kenny Omega with the Paradigm Shift. He had switched brands and regained his old wrestling name Jon Moxley.
The man that stood at the top of AEW for much of 2020 became one of the biggest stars in wrestling. His title as PWI Wrestler of the Year felt absolutely earned. Only recently losing the AEW World Championship, he carried that title into huge fights and walked out looking even better.
What sells Moxley is that he is confidently and brashly himself, and he is himself an absolute character. He refuses to quit. He never backs down from a fight, and he loves this business with enough passion that he seems ready to die in the ring.
There's an awe to watching Moxley especially this past year that few wrestlers can match. He is an iconic figure, the face of the company. While AEW has moved onto Kenny Omega as the world champion, Mox remains the figurehead of this new movement in wrestling through sheer force of charisma.
He is captivating in a way that transcends character. Most that remain themselves in the business dream of being as cold and confident as Moxley every time he appears on television.
Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre has been around the wrestling business for a long time. He was crowned as The Chosen One in 2009 in WWE. By 2014, he had been released. This only motivated McIntyre, who rebuilt himself in Insane Championship Wrestling, Evolve, Total Nonstop Action and more.
When he returned to WWE, he looked like a star. He wrestled like a star. He just needed the right opportunity. 2020 was that opportunity. WWE was ready to commit to him as the top star on Monday Night Raw, and he defeated Brock Lesnar in resounding fashion at WrestleMania 36.
This journey is what makes him so perfect right now. He is the underdog who found his way back from the brink. He rose above, embraced who he was, and became an icon. He can now stand toe to toe with Roman Reigns and Randy Orton without anyone doubting him.
McIntyre is fully a Scottish warrior. He fights with the vigor of five men and the power of twenty. He refuses to quit, often the rare performer that kicks out of a pinfall at one. When his anger flares, even the bravest men cower.
McIntyre has accepted what makes him truly special, so it is no wonder that Raw relies on him. In his second reign as WWE champion, McIntyre feels like the biggest rising star in wrestling, and he's already at the top. It is only a matter of time before he is forever considered one of the greatest.
MJF
When MJF appeared in AEW, this obnoxious self-absorbed smile sold a man that knew exactly what he was. He is the obnoxious traditional heel. He is an aristocrat with the full knowledge that he is absolutely better than anyone else.
While he could play the role well, MJF has truly reached his peak by playing off others. Betraying and embarrassing Cody sold him as a name to watch. Stalking and trying to defeat Jon Moxley made him the company's top heel. His recent work with Chris Jericho has established him as the future.
What MJF is right now can vary based on how he is perceived. He infiltrated The Inner Circle seemingly with the hope of gaining help to win the AEW World Championship. Since that time, he has either been trying to push Sammy Guevara out of the group and break the entire stable up.
Either way, no one can match up to what MJF can do every week. He sold a sudden musical number to perfection. He convinced everyone to tune into a trip to Las Vegas and a town hall meeting questioning whether he was worthy of joining a stable that has very few accolades to its name.
The arrogance of MJF does not take away from his character work in the ring. He is a cocky performer with a mean streak, willing to get mean as often as he gets dirty. There's a quality to MJF's work as a heel that feels at once old school and modern.
Orange Cassidy
Orange Cassidy was supposed to be the ultimate joke character. Too lazy to work, he spent his time with sunglasses on his face and his hands in his pockets. However, a few key wrestlers finally pushed Orange to show what makes him special.
Pac brutalized Orange until the lazy man unleashed his most aggressive offense. Chris Jericho taunted Orange again and again, but Freshly Squeezed proved he was more than a joke. Finally, Cody and Brodie Lee pushed Orange to his limit in battles for the TNT Championship.
Despite it all, Freshly Squeezed remains himself. That is because he always commits to his performance. While we know he can care when he needs to, he still enjoys the casual life. That makes him a unique challenge to any opponent.
No one does what Orange does. That's a rare statement in wrestling. Freshly Squeezed is a unique breed. Bringing in a comedy performer and turning him into a star typically required a new gimmick. Instead, Orange has kept that flair, making him fun and engaging at the same time.
AEW has always needed wrestlers like Freshly Squeezed. He is completely separate from any other major promotion and makes sure that every segment he is in lands without feeling like anything else.
Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has always been one of the absolute best, but it took a while for him to find his footing as a heel. For a while, he was treated more like a manager than wrestler. However, when the time was right, he captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship and never looked back.
Echoing Eddie Guerrero and even New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Toru Yano, The Master Strategist has used count-out victories to defeat bigger and more technically savvy performers. He also sells these wins on the mic, explaining why he is so much smarter than anyone else.
This modern take on the ultimate opportunist works well because Zayn is just so good. He does not cheat because he needs to. He cheats because it is easier than risking the loss. He knows everything that he can do as a long-time wrestling veteran.
He can still go. His matches often go long, and he only takes those calculated shortcuts when the time is right. It makes him feel more dangerous than most cheating heels. He can beat a wrestling in so many different ways.
Zayn is one of the most gifted and committed wrestlers in WWE today, and he sells it with everything. He is working at the highest level of his career, and he only seems to get better along the way.
Eddie Kingston
Eddie Kingston has been waiting a long time to get his opportunity at greatness. When AEW gave him the chance, he took the bull by the horns and ran. He has gone after the best in the business without any concern.
Such is the confidence of The Mad King. Kingston brings nothing less than everything to his performances. He is a charismatic leader, a general who will use every troop in his army to win the war to capture his first gold in AEW.
Much of what Kingston says comes from an honest place. Even when he is fully playing the character, he sells it all. It's easy to believe anything he says. His words are entrancing. His work has elevated him to the very top of the wrestling business.
There is a perpetual cloud over The Mad King's head, this foreboding knowledge that Kingston might say something truly horrifying at any moment. This allows him to cut in line for title opportunities. It puts him and his allies like The Butcher and The Blade in the main event.
No one speaks from the heart like Kingston. He is a man possessed, willing to take every shortcut and do any despicable thing to get ahead. He's a man on his last life, staring out the inevitable end, and he can sell the world every night on the truth that he will define his legacy before this is all over.