Alexa Bliss and the 10 WWE and AEW Stars Currently Nailing Their Character

Credit: WWE.com

Wrestling is a character's game. It is built on the athletic exhibition of larger-than-life personas. Certain stars are better at capturing these characters than others, making them some of the biggest stars in the business.

Fans are not coming to WWE to watch two athletes battle. Even in technical fights between talented performers, there's a need for a clear story. What has brought these two performers together?

WWE is built on Superstars that are beyond reality. Bray Wyatt is a manipulative children's show host that can turn into an embodiment of pure evil. Roman Reigns is the arrogant leader of an entire wrestling dynasty hell bent on demanding control.

All Elite Wrestling keeps its characters more grounded often, but the key characters are just as engrossing. Jon Moxley is a man who has absolutely no fear and will go to his very limit to force others to face their own fears. MJF is an aristocrat who refuses to acknowledge the existence of anyone that does not benefit him.

These personas define some of the greatest performers of the modern era. No matter where they currently stand on the roster, it is impossible to look away from the work of the best characters in wrestling.

These are the wrestlers that have truly found their niche, elevating the product when they are on screen beyond the work of even some of the best in the business.