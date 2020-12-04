Lakers News: Latest Media Day Comments on LeBron James, Anthony Davis Contracts

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially handed out new contracts to their top two stars—two of the best players in the NBA today. And with that, the NBA champions have set themselves up to potentially win another title (or perhaps multiple titles) in the next few years.

LeBron James signed an extension that will keep him in Los Angeles longer (a two-year, $85 million deal per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania), while Anthony Davis—who had become a free agent—re-signed with the Lakers in a deal ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported is worth $190 million over five years.

Appropriately, Thursday was also media day for the Lakers, who are gearing up for the start of training camp as the 2020-21 season opening on Dec. 22 approaches. Los Angeles players spoke with reporters via Zoom, and the long-term pacts signed by James and Davis were hot topics of discussion.

"We're led by the best player in the world, and the second best player in the world. 1A and 1B," forward Markieff Morris told the media, including Mike Trudell of Lakers.com. "... They're also great leaders off the court. They make sure we do team things, we do a lot of team bonding, because you need that when you go into battle."

Of course, James and Davis both do a lot well on the court, too.

James, who will turn 36 later this month, showed no signs of slowing down in 2019-20, his 17th NBA season, as he averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and an NBA-high 10.2 assists in 67 games. In Davis' first season in Los Angeles, he averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 62 games.

James is now committed to L.A. through the end of the 2022-23 season, while Davis' contract won't expire until after the 2024-25 campaign.

It's a change in approach for James, who has typically signed shorter-term deals. Now, the four-time NBA MVP and four-time NBA champion is guaranteed to be getting paid—and to be serving as a leader for the Lakers—until he is 38.

"His mindset and the way he approaches the game, it's just going to rub off on everybody else," guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope told the media, including ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "I know he's coming back ready to compete. Especially for that second championship, and he's going to let us know from the jump what time it is. As our leader, you got to respect that. For me, I respect that as a young guy looking up to him."

Davis told Spectrum SportsNet on Thursday that James informed him that his "love for winning" would grow even more after his first title. The Kentucky product confirmed that to be true after helping Los Angeles win the championship in October.

"You want to hold that trophy over and over and over. You get addicted to winning," Davis said. "So, I want that feeling again. I want to hold that Larry O'Brien Trophy again and become a meme where I'm crying and people are using it for everything. Those are good memes."

It's likely the Lakers will be among the NBA title contenders in 2020-21. Not only did they agree to deals with James and Davis, but they also brought in several new complementary players, including guard Dennis Schroder, forward Montrezl Harrell and center Marc Gasol. It's possible Los Angeles' rotation will be even stronger than it was this past season.

So, for Lakers fans, Thursday may have just ensured the continuation of a dominant era that began with the team's championship victory in 2020.