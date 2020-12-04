MLS Playoffs 2020: Conference Final Odds and Predictions

1 of 2

Stew Milne/Associated Press

Date and Time: Sunday, December 6, 3 p.m. ET, ABC

Odds: TBA

New England is one step away from returning to the MLS Cup final for the first time since 2014, when its current manager, Bruce Arena, was the architect of L.A. Galaxy's win.

The Revolution are the Buffalo Bills of MLS. They have five Eastern Conference postseason titles, but they have yet to hoist the trophy.

This may be their best chance yet to win the title, with Carles Gil dominating opposing defenses. The Spaniard has been the Most Valuable Player of the East playoffs, and an argument can be made that he deserves the title for the entire league as well.

Gil returned to the starting lineup on November 1 and has two goals and three assists in New England's three postseason contests.

Darlington Nagbe will be tasked with keeping Gil under wraps on Sunday afternoon. Nagbe is one of the few players capable of shutting down Gil for an entire match.

If the Crew keep Gil quiet, they can pick apart New England's defense through their attacking trio of Lucas Zelarayan, Gyasi Zardes and Pedro Santos.

Zelarayan, the 2020 MLS Newcomer of the Year, has three postseason assists and is key in unlocking the back four of the Revs.

Zardes, who is playing against his former L.A. Galaxy manager Arena, has multiple goals in a single postseason for the first time in his career.

However, he faces a sturdy New England defense that has conceded twice in its three postseason games. Keep an eye on Tajon Buchanan in the back four.

Buchanan had a massive impact going forward against Philadelphia and Orlando City and could help break down the Crew if Gil is smothered by Nagbe.

New England should show no fear on the road, and unless Gil is stopped for the whole game, the Revs could plow into the MLS Cup final after earning the No. 8 seed in the East.

Prediction: New England 2, Columbus 1.