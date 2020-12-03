Nets' Caris LeVert: 'The Game Honestly Wasn't the Same' Without Kevin Durant

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

One of the NBA's most dominant scorers is preparing to return to the court this season, and to hear Kevin Durant's teammates explain it, the Brooklyn Nets star hasn't lost his touch.

Caris LeVert had an opportunity to get on the floor with Durant recently and made clear the game is better when Durant is healthy.

"Kevin is right back where he was, and I think everybody will see that and I'm excited," LeVert said. "I'm excited for him. I'm excited for everyone to get him back. The game honestly wasn't the same without him"

Durant signed with the Nets last offseason despite being unable to play at all in 2019-20 after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon during Game 5 of the 2019 Finals. Now in the second year of a four-year, $164 million deal, the 32-year-old will get a chance to show the league just what it was missing.

LeVert is just putting the league on notice early.