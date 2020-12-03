    Nets' Caris LeVert: 'The Game Honestly Wasn't the Same' Without Kevin Durant

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 4, 2020

    FILE- In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant watches during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Kevin Durant is finally within weeks of suiting up for the Brooklyn Nets. Sidelined last season while recovering from surgery on his Achilles tendon, he begins training camp this week on a team that can contend for the NBA title if he can be as good as he was before his injury. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    One of the NBA's most dominant scorers is preparing to return to the court this season, and to hear Kevin Durant's teammates explain it, the Brooklyn Nets star hasn't lost his touch. 

    Caris LeVert had an opportunity to get on the floor with Durant recently and made clear the game is better when Durant is healthy.

    "Kevin is right back where he was, and I think everybody will see that and I'm excited," LeVert said. "I'm excited for him. I'm excited for everyone to get him back. The game honestly wasn't the same without him"

    Durant signed with the Nets last offseason despite being unable to play at all in 2019-20 after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon during Game 5 of the 2019 Finals. Now in the second year of a four-year, $164 million deal, the 32-year-old will get a chance to show the league just what it was missing. 

    LeVert is just putting the league on notice early. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: Harden Not at Workouts Today

      Stephen Silas said he's 'confident that he'll be there when we get started'

      Report: Harden Not at Workouts Today
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Harden Not at Workouts Today

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      LeVert Not Surprised by Nets Trade Gossip

      LeVert Not Surprised by Nets Trade Gossip
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      LeVert Not Surprised by Nets Trade Gossip

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      Russ' Message to Houston 🚀

      Former Rockets star thanks fans on Twitter after being traded to the Wizards 📸 (@russwest44)

      Russ' Message to Houston 🚀
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Russ' Message to Houston 🚀

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      LeVert Is Ready for All Possibilities This Season

      LeVert Is Ready for All Possibilities This Season
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      LeVert Is Ready for All Possibilities This Season

      Kristian Winfield
      via nydailynews.com