    Darius Slay Responds to DeAngelo Hall's Criticism of DK Metcalf Matchup

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2020

    Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf (14) catches a pass against Philadelphia Eagles' Darius Slay (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

    During a Thursday appearance on NFL Total Access, former NFL cornerback DeAngelo Hall said Philadelphia Eagles corner Darius Slay covered Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf like he was "scared." 

    Slay did not appreciate those remarks:

    Metcalf torched Slay during Seattle's 23-17 win Monday night, catching 10 passes for 177 yards on 13 targets. To Slay's credit, he was isolated one-on-one for most of the game against Metcalf. Also to Slay's credit, Metcalf is an absolute stud. 

    Hall just didn't like Slay's approach to the matchup.

    "Look at Darius Slay right here. You're guarding DK Metcalf. A physical beast," he said (h/t NBC Sports). "Instead of Darius Slay going underneath, where he should in man-to-man, he goes over the top, almost like he's scared of DK Metcalf."

    Slay's approach clearly didn't work. Even he would likely admit as much. But calling him scared, well, that was something the defender could not abide.     

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: Josh Gordon Reinstated

      Seahawks WR will be eligible to return for the last two games of the season

      Report: Josh Gordon Reinstated
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Josh Gordon Reinstated

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Patriots' Patrick Chung Talks Brady, Belichick and More in B/R AMA

      Patriots' Patrick Chung Talks Brady, Belichick and More in B/R AMA
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      Patriots' Patrick Chung Talks Brady, Belichick and More in B/R AMA

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Wentz Is in Freefall, and the Eagles Are Going Down with Him

      Wentz Is in Freefall, and the Eagles Are Going Down with Him
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      Wentz Is in Freefall, and the Eagles Are Going Down with Him

      Neil Paine
      via FiveThirtyEight

      5 Reasons to Still Believe in Wentz and Doug Pederson

      5 Reasons to Still Believe in Wentz and Doug Pederson
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      5 Reasons to Still Believe in Wentz and Doug Pederson

      Bleeding Green Nation
      via Bleeding Green Nation