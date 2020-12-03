Darius Slay Responds to DeAngelo Hall's Criticism of DK Metcalf Matchup

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

During a Thursday appearance on NFL Total Access, former NFL cornerback DeAngelo Hall said Philadelphia Eagles corner Darius Slay covered Seattle Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf like he was "scared."

Slay did not appreciate those remarks:

Metcalf torched Slay during Seattle's 23-17 win Monday night, catching 10 passes for 177 yards on 13 targets. To Slay's credit, he was isolated one-on-one for most of the game against Metcalf. Also to Slay's credit, Metcalf is an absolute stud.

Hall just didn't like Slay's approach to the matchup.

"Look at Darius Slay right here. You're guarding DK Metcalf. A physical beast," he said (h/t NBC Sports). "Instead of Darius Slay going underneath, where he should in man-to-man, he goes over the top, almost like he's scared of DK Metcalf."

Slay's approach clearly didn't work. Even he would likely admit as much. But calling him scared, well, that was something the defender could not abide.