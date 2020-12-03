Lakers' Jared Dudley: 'I'm Expecting' Anthony Davis to Make a Run at NBA MVP

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Anthony Davis won an NBA championship in his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers forward Jared Dudley believes Davis could reach new heights individually in Year 2.

"I'm expecting AD to go for the MVP," Dudley told reporters Thursday.

Davis has the talent to win his first MVP in the upcoming season. He averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 33.0 percent from long range in 2019-20. He also tied Giannis Antetokounmpo for third in win shares (11.1), per Basketball Reference.

Two factors could hinder Davis' MVP campaign, though.

LeBron James might be gunning for the honor himself after finishing runner-up to Antetokounmpo last season. James is in a position to potentially win a title and MVP with three different franchises, an unprecedented accolade for legacy purposes.

Then there's the question of how much the Lakers will manage James' and Davis' minutes following such a quick offseason. Of course, keeping those two healthy and prepared to save their best basketball for the postseason will probably take priority.

Kawhi Leonard missed 22 games in 2018-19 and wound up ninth in the MVP voting as a result of load management, although the Toronto Raptors did go on to win their first NBA title on the strength of a superb playoff run from Leonard. A similar fate could befall Davis if Los Angeles is aggressive in resting him.