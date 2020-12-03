Anthony Davis Discusses New Lakers Contract, LeBron James' Extension, More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

After Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James opened up about his new teammates, Anthony Davis spoke to Spectrum SportsNet's Chris Geeter McGee to talk about his new contract and some of the Lakers' other offseason moves, including the one that brought Dennis Schroder to the defending champions.

Davis re-signed with the Lakers on Thursday, inking a five-year, $190 million deal, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"I don't think there was a doubt that I was gonna come back," Davis said. "It was just trying to figure out all the logistics and what was best for me and my family, and we were able to get a deal done today."

Davis' contract came on the heels of the two-year, $85 million extension James signed Wednesday, keeping the pair together for at least the next three seasons.

"To be honest, I didn't know what LeBron had going on," Davis said. "I didn't know he was signing a deal. [Agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, the agent for both stars] doesn't involve me with LeBron's contract business. I found out the day everyone else found out. I know he still loves the game, he's ready to continue to play basketball with the Laker organization."

While Davis wasn't necessarily surprised by the extension James signed, he was surprised by the Lakers' offseason acquisition of Dennis Schroder, who was traded to the defending champions in a deal that sent Danny Green to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"I didn't expect for it to happen," he said. "You hear rumors and things like that, but you don't really get involved because you don't know what's real and what's not. When I seen that trade go through I was like, 'Wow. We really just got Dennis Schroder.'"

With the team's offseason construction and the guarantee of a future with James in mind, Davis is ready to run it back for another championship.

"I'm very motivated," he said. "I want to do it again. When we won the Western Conference Finals, 'Bron said just wait 'till you win that championship and you hold that trophy. Your love for winning just grows, and ever since holding that trophy I just want to do it again."