Yankees Rumors: Michael Brantley Contacted by NYY in 2020 MLB Free Agency

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The New York Yankees have reportedly contacted free-agent outfielder Michael Brantley, according to ESPN's Buster Olney, but the plan may be contingent on whether the club re-signs DJ LeMahieu.

The reigning American League batting champion might remain in New York but could see interest from the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Olney noted Brantley, a four-time All-Star, would serve as a "Plan B" for the Yankees if LeMahieu leaves, as the outfielder could provide another left-handed bat.

Brantley, 33, slashed .300/.364/.476 with five home runs and 22 RBI in 46 games for the Astros last season and hasn't registered a batting average below .300 in a full campaign since 2017, when he hit .299.

LeMahieu, 32, is coming off his best season—per his rate-based numbers—during which the infielder slashed .364/.421/.590 with 10 home runs and 27 RBI in 50 contests.

Both enter the offseason as two of the prized hitters in a free-agent market that includes J.T. Realmuto, Tommy La Stella, Justin Turner, Marcus Semien, Kyle Schwarber, Nelson Cruz and George Springer.

LeMahieu declined an $18.9 qualifying offer from New York in November, instead hitting free agency. The move was widely expected, and LeMahieu may very well return to the Yankees regardless, but that hasn't stopped the front office from preparing alternate plans.

That became especially necessary when Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reported the New York Mets could be interested in adding LeMahieu after second baseman Robinson Cano received a season-long suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.

Signing Brantley or bringing back LeMahieu would go a long way toward helping the Yankees capture another American League East title. The only mistake would be missing out on both.