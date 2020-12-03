Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Workout Videos Amid ACL Injury Rehab

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL during an Oct. 25 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but he is already back in the gym working out.

He responded to a video of him doing squats and said, "Ima keep workin.... regardless."

TMZ Sports noted the LSU product went through catching drills as well just three weeks after surgery and said, "Lord I swear I think I'm healed," as he walked out of the training facility.

Beckham may be out for the season, but his resiliency is impressive as he works to return for 2021.

Fortunately for the Browns, they have not missed a beat without him and are 8-3 on the year. In fact, they are riding a three-game winning streak since losing their first full game without their top option, and Jarvis Landry filled in nicely as the No. 1 receiver during Sunday's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars with eight catches for 143 yards and a touchdown.

While Cleveland is poised to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 campaign, Beckham already has his sights set on next season.