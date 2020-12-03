76ers' Dwight Howard on Deleted Lakers Tweet: 'Really Thought I Was Going Back'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

An apparent breakdown in communications led to Dwight Howard's premature tweet celebrating his return to the Los Angeles Lakers.

On the first official day of NBA free agency, Howard said he was "staying right where I belong" to seemingly confirm his Lakers return.

The eight-time All-Star told reporters Thursday he thought the offer was forthcoming from L.A. when he sent the tweet:

"At one point, I did. That's when you saw the infamous tweet, because I really thought I was going back. But it was no offer.

"And I understand it's a business. The Lakers did what they felt was in their best interest, and I'm just very thankful for them giving me an opportunity to come back to L.A., and to just have an opportunity to win a championship."

The reigning champions not only allowed Howard to walk but also traded JaVale McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers, with Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol now their 1-2 punch at center.

Howard clarified the Lakers never formally offered him a contract. The Philadelphia 76ers and head coach Doc Rivers then reached out, at which point he was "super excited" about a move east.

The 34-year-old excelled in a limited role for Los Angeles in 2019-20. He averaged 18.8 points, 18.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per 100 possessions, according to Basketball Reference.

Judging by a report from USA Today's Mark Medina, Howard wasn't necessarily prepared to take a back seat again in 2020-21. Medina wrote Howard's "hopes for a larger role contradicted the team's plans to use him only when the matchups called for it," which made it easier for the Lakers to move on.

That raises the question as to why Howard would then sign with the Sixers, who have Joel Embiid locked in as their starting center. Philadelphia continues to be proactive in managing Embiid's workload, which could open the door for Howard to start on occasion.

If nothing else, perhaps he'll be carrying a chip on his broad shoulders after the Lakers did not re-sign him.