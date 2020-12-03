Sting Signs AEW Contract; Jericho Talks The Undertaker; Strowman's Injury Rehab

Don Feria/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from AEW and the WWE Universe.

Sting Reportedly to Be Regular Character for AEW

Following the surprise appearance of Sting during AEW Dynamite's Winter is Coming show Wednesday night, the Icon will reportedly stick around.

Per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Sai Mohan of WrestlingInc.com), Sting will be a regular television character in AEW.



Meltzer did note that Sting "won't be taking any bumps," which isn't a surprise considering his last match in WWE against Seth Rollins in 2015 ended early when he suffered a neck injury by taking a turnbuckle powerbomb.

One significant difference between AEW and WWE is the former company embraces the use of managers and big-name stars who are capable of cutting promos. Outside Paul Heyman, WWE doesn't really have anyone serve as a mouthpiece for its performers.

AEW has used Jake Roberts, Taz and Arn Anderson, to name a few, as managers. Sting could join that list, though it's not been made clear exactly what role he will play on television.

Jericho Discusses The Undertaker

While Chris Jericho continues to shine each week on AEW, the Demo God did look back on his time in WWE with some regret.

Appearing on David Penzer's podcast (h/t PWMania.com), Jericho called it "unbelievable" that he never had a pay-per-view singles match against The Undertaker:

"I think we only had 2 single matches on TV ever. We just never crossed paths. I was always on SmackDown when he was on RAW and vice versa. We had a great Elimination Chamber match and a couple other multi-team matches but we never had that great singles match which is one of those things that it blows my mind that it was never booked. Everybody respects The Undertaker."



Jericho also called the Dead Man "a pleasure to be around" and "one of the greatest, if not, the greatest character in WWE history."

The Undertaker's in-ring career ended at Survivor Series when he cut one final promo to declare that his "time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace."

Jericho and Undertaker worked together in WWE for nearly two full decades from 1999 to 2018. The last time those two were in the same match was at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in 2010 when Jericho pinned Undertaker after interference from Shawn Michaels to win the world heavyweight title.

A singles match between Jericho and Undertaker on pay-per-view is one of those dream matches that wrestling fans would discuss for years.

Even though it never happened during their time in WWE, the few times they did cross paths made for entertaining television.

Strowman Unlikely to Miss Significant Time

WWE has reportedly received good news about Braun Strowman's knee injury.

Per Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), Strowman doesn't need surgery and may not miss much time.

Meltzer reported on Nov. 29 that Strowman was written off this week's Raw after injuring his knee during Team Raw's win over Team Smackdown at Survivor Series.

The Monster Among Men was initially going to be considered for a championship match against Drew McIntyre at TLC, but WWE announced an indefinite suspension when he attacked official Adam Pearce on the Nov. 24 edition of Raw.

A.J. Styles defeated Keith Lee and Matt Riddle in a triple-threat match on Monday's show to earn the title shot against McIntyre.

Strowman was riding a hot streak in singles action before hurting his knee. The 300-plus-pounder has only lost one singles match since September, to Roman Reigns for the WWE universal title on the Oct. 16 episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

Even though Strowman's injury did force WWE to adjust plans, he could still be in line for a match with McIntyre. The champion will need an opponent at the Royal Rumble if he defeats Styles on Dec. 20.