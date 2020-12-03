Red Sox Rumors: Eddie Rosario Drawing Interest from BOS After Being Non-Tendered

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Eddie Rosario's surprise non-tender by the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday could turn into a win for the Boston Red Sox.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Red Sox have "some interest" in Rosario.

Morosi noted that Boston manager Alex Cora served as general manager for the Puerto Rico team—of which Rosario was a part—during the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, five teams had interest in trading for Rosario but didn't want to pay his projected $10 million arbitration salary.

Rosario spent his entire professional career with the Twins dating back to 2010 when he was a fourth-round draft pick by the club.

After spending five years in the minors, Rosario made his Major League Baseball debut in May 2015. He quickly established himself as a tremendous power hitter, starting with leading the league with 15 triples as a rookie.

Since the 2017 season, Rosario has averaged 24 homers and 76 RBI with a .281/.317/.493 slash line.

The Red Sox are in the market for an outfielder with Jackie Bradley Jr. eligible for free agency and Andrew Benintendi coming off an injury-plagued season in which he hit .103/.314/.128 in 14 games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Boston is in need of a quick makeover after finishing last in the American League East in 2020. The offense did finish a respectable 11th in runs scored, but those questions in the outfield could make a player like Rosario a welcome addition to the roster if the two sides can work out a deal.