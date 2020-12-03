    Knicks' Kevin Knox Expecting 'Huge Season' for Himself After Offseason Workouts

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2020

    New York Knicks' Kevin Knox II (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox said Thursday he's expecting a "huge season" after he failed to make a significant impact across his first two years in the NBA.

    Knox told reporters he's put in the necessary offseason work to enter the 2020-21 campaign in great shape:

                          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

