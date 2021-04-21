    Report: Wizards' Deni Avdija to Miss Rest of Season with Fractured Right Ankle

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2021

    Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija will miss the rest of the season after X-rays revealed he suffered a hairline fracture in his right ankle during Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

    Wojnarowski noted Avdija is not expected to need surgery.

    Avdija was taken off the court in a wheelchair late in the second quarter while attempting a contested shot:

    He was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly after exiting.

    This is a difficult setback for the Wizards considering they selected the 20-year-old with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft and made him a major cornerstone of their future. He is averaging 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in his first season in the NBA.

    Avdija won the MVP award in Israel's Ligat Winner and played in the EuroLeague prior to coming to the NBA. He was known for his versatility, defensive ability and playmaking skills. It was something of a surprise that he fell to No. 9, but the Wizards picked him up when given the chance.

    For now, though, Washington will need to replace his production elsewhere in the lineup.

    Look for Davis Bertans and Garrison Mathews to see more time at the forward spot while Avdija is sidelined. The backcourt duo of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal will continue carrying the offense, but the Wizards are a deeper and more dangerous team when their rookie is healthy.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    After five straight wins have brought the squad back into playoff contention, the latest loss could be devastating for Washington.

    Related

      Deni Avdija injured in first half of Wizards vs. Warriors game

      Deni Avdija injured in first half of Wizards vs. Warriors game
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      Deni Avdija injured in first half of Wizards vs. Warriors game

      Bullets Forever
      via Bullets Forever

      Deni Avdija exits game in wheelchair with apparent leg injury

      Deni Avdija exits game in wheelchair with apparent leg injury
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      Deni Avdija exits game in wheelchair with apparent leg injury

      RSN
      via RSN

      Deni Avdija Done for Season

      Wizards rookie will miss rest of season with a hairline fracture in his ankle, no surgery expected to be done (Woj)

      Deni Avdija Done for Season
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Deni Avdija Done for Season

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Ron Rivera and family attended first Wizards game open to fans

      Ron Rivera and family attended first Wizards game open to fans
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      Ron Rivera and family attended first Wizards game open to fans

      RSN
      via RSN