    LaVar Ball 'Proud' After LiAngelo Joins Lonzo, LaMelo in NBA on Pistons Contract

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2020

    LaVar Ball watches the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 123-113. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    LaVar Ball told us all that someday all three of his boys would play in the NBA. Some laughed. Others were less kind.

    LaVar got the last laugh.

    The Big Baller Brand founder took to Twitter on Wednesday, saying he was "proud" of his boys after LiAngelo signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

    LiAngelo previously signed with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue in March, just days before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season. His deal with the Pistons is an Exhibit 10 contract, which allows him to try out for the team in training camp and then join Detroit's G League team in the event he's waived.

    LaMelo Ball was the third pick in last month's draft, joining the Charlotte Hornets. Lonzo Ball is currently heading into his fourth NBA season, his second with the New Orleans Pelicans.

    The Ball brothers join a short list of brother trios to reach the NBA and should be a moment for the boisterous LaVar to puff his chest out and a lot of people on social media to eat crow.

