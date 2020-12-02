    Robert Griffin III: Ravens Would've Beaten Steelers If Not for Hamstring Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIDecember 3, 2020

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half during an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III said he pulled his hamstring in the second quarter of the team's Wednesday loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he told reporters that if he had been healthy, he believes there would have been a different outcome. 

    "I felt if I hadn't done that, we'd of won this game," he said, per Andrew Gillis of NBC Sports Washington, who noted that the 30-year-old felt "he let his team down." 

    Griffin didn't come out of the game until the fourth quarter, when backup Trace McSorley took over and the team's starter had his leg wrapped on the sideline, according to Chet Gresham of DraftKingsNation

       

