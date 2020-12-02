    Giants Rumors: Marcell Ozuna Interests SF in 2020 MLB Free Agency

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 3, 2020

    Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna hits a RBI-single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 7 of a baseball National League Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    The San Francisco Giants are interested in free-agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, but there's a major stipulation factoring into the club's pursuit.

    Morosi noted the Giants' interest is "somewhat contingent" on whether or not the designated hitter remains in the National League for the 2021 season. 

    Ozuna compiled a .338/.431/.636 slash line with league-leading figures in home runs (18) and RBI (56) in 60 games with the Atlanta Braves in 2020. 

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Related

      Report: Yankees Tendering Gary Sanchez

      New York plans to tender a contract to the All-Star catcher

      Report: Yankees Tendering Gary Sanchez
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Yankees Tendering Gary Sanchez

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      MLB Rumors: Giants' interest in slugger Marcell Ozuna comes with a catch

      MLB Rumors: Giants' interest in slugger Marcell Ozuna comes with a catch
      San Francisco Giants logo
      San Francisco Giants

      MLB Rumors: Giants' interest in slugger Marcell Ozuna comes with a catch

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      MLB Rumors: Giants' interest in slugger Marcell Ozuna comes with a catch

      MLB Rumors: Giants' interest in slugger Marcell Ozuna comes with a catch
      San Francisco Giants logo
      San Francisco Giants

      MLB Rumors: Giants' interest in slugger Marcell Ozuna comes with a catch

      RSN
      via RSN

      Season review: Sam Selman

      Season review: Sam Selman
      San Francisco Giants logo
      San Francisco Giants

      Season review: Sam Selman

      McCovey Chronicles
      via McCovey Chronicles