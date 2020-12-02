Giants Rumors: Marcell Ozuna Interests SF in 2020 MLB Free Agency

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants are interested in free-agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, but there's a major stipulation factoring into the club's pursuit.

Morosi noted the Giants' interest is "somewhat contingent" on whether or not the designated hitter remains in the National League for the 2021 season.

Ozuna compiled a .338/.431/.636 slash line with league-leading figures in home runs (18) and RBI (56) in 60 games with the Atlanta Braves in 2020.

