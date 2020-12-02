Robert Griffin III Replaced by Trace McSorley as Ravens QB vs. Steelers

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens were already playing with their backs against the wall with quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined because of COVID-19, and replacement Robert Griffin III did not last the entire game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley entered Wednesday's matchup for Griffin in the second half of a 19-14 loss.

While it was not immediately clear if Griffin was benched or injured, ESPN's Brooke Pryor pointed out, "RGIII looks hurt, was limping as he ran out of bounds on that rush." The NBC broadcast also showed him with an ice wrap on his left leg.

Griffin didn't exactly play well before he came to the sideline.

The Baylor product went 7-of-12 passing for just 33 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception, which Joe Haden returned for the game's first points. Griffin did impress with his legs for stretches as he ran for 68 yards on seven carries but was also sacked three times and found himself under constant pressure from Pittsburgh's stout defensive front.

It was a credit to the Ravens defense that the shorthanded visitors were even within striking distance when McSorley entered the game, and he brought them closer with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown.

McSorley is best known for his time with the Nittany Lions and threw for more than 3,500 yards during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He led Penn State to the Big Ten title during that 2016 campaign.

Despite an impressive collegiate career, McSorley appeared in just one NFL game and had yet to throw a regular-season pass prior to Wednesday's contest.

Baltimore selected him with a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft.