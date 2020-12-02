    NBA, NBPA Announce 48 out of 546 Tested Players Diagnosed with COVID-19

    FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, the NBA logo is displayed at center court during an NBA first-round playoff basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. NBA training camps open around the league Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020,though on-court sessions will be limited to individual workouts and only for those players who have gotten three negative coronavirus test results back in the last few days. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
    Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases across the United States, the NBA and its players association announced that 48 of the 546 players who were tested from Nov. 24-30 returned positive tests.

    Those who tested positive are isolating until they are cleared following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

    It is notable the NBA said it is working with the CDC for guidance on how long players can isolate given Tuesday's announcement.

    According to Jonathan Lemire of the Associated Press, the CDC shortened its recommendation for quarantining following COVID-19 exposure to seven days with a negative test or 10 days without one.

    That could help those players who have tested positive return to the court with enough time to practice and work out prior to the season starting on Dec. 22.

    The NBA is not planning on using a bubble-like environment to start its 2020-21 season even though it was so successful during its efforts to finish the 2019-20 campaign. The league undertook the massive project of moving 22 teams and personnel into Walt Disney World Resort and isolating them from the outside world to finish seeding games and complete its playoffs.

    The result was zero positive tests. The Los Angeles Lakers won the championship in an NBA Finals that finished on Oct. 11, which is just more than two months before the next season is slated to begin.

    Like they have been for the NFL, college football, college basketball and other leagues playing without the benefit of a bubble, COVID-19 concerns will surely be an issue the NBA has to deal with as its season begins.

