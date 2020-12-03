Ranking the Best Vince McMahon Feuds vs. His WWE Superstars

10 of 10

No feud in history meant as much to modern professional wrestling as McMahon vs. Austin.

Period.

Austin was the rebellious, anti-authority badass who balked at the idea of becoming the corporate champion McMahon wanted. What resulted was a rivalry full of twists, turns and Stone Cold Stunners for the chairman, the first of which occurred on the September 22, 1997, episode of Raw and sparked their rivalry.

From Austin's confrontation with Mike Tyson, which threatened the heavyweight boxer's business relationship with McMahon, to his refusal to wear a tie and jacket like the boss wanted, the early months were relatively calm compared to what the feud would become.

The hell-raising Austin would bring out the megalomaniacal side of McMahon, leading to the boss becoming the most hated heel in the industry. Their chemistry was magical, with the fans hanging on every instance of Austin's insubordination and jeering every attempt by the owner of the company to derail Austin's run at the top of the company.

Off-screen, WWE rose to unparalleled heights. The company enjoyed its greatest success, becoming a media juggernaut and promoting its Attitude Era to the masses. Fans ate it up, making Austin vs. McMahon the greatest rivalry in company history.

And one of its most enduring.

Even after injuries forced Austin into a premature retirement, The Texas Rattlesnake returned from time to time to stick it to McMahon, even participating in his public head shaving at WrestleMania 23 and dropping his entire family with stunners at the Raw Homecoming special.

Rarely do two characters come along at the same time, feed off each other to the extent that Stone Cold and Mr. McMahon did, exhibit the sort of chemistry they did and enjoy the type of success that they were responsible for.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime pairing WWE has tried, tried again and failed to replicate.

No matter how many other memorable feuds on this list there may be, none had the spark, chemistry or reach of this one.