    Yankees Rumors: Gary Sanchez to Be Tendered Contract Ahead of Wednesday Deadline

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2020

    New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez reacts after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Triston McKenzie durng the sixth inning of Game 2 of an American League wild-card baseball series, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
    David Dermer/Associated Press

    The New York Yankees reportedly "plan to tender a contract" to veteran catcher Gary Sanchez, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

    Per that report, "Wednesday is the deadline for teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players for the 2021 season."

                                            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Report: Yankees Tendering Gary Sanchez

      New York plans to tender a contract to the All-Star catcher

      Report: Yankees Tendering Gary Sanchez
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Report: Yankees Tendering Gary Sanchez

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Luke Voit, Wife Tori Announce Pregnancy

      Luke Voit, Wife Tori Announce Pregnancy
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Luke Voit, Wife Tori Announce Pregnancy

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Top Landing Spots, Packages for Lance Lynn

      @JoelReuter finds the ideal teams for the Rangers SP ✍️

      Top Landing Spots, Packages for Lance Lynn
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Top Landing Spots, Packages for Lance Lynn

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      MLB FAs Who Shouldn't Switch Teams

      Why it'd be foolish for these free agents to move on 📲

      MLB FAs Who Shouldn't Switch Teams
      MLB logo
      MLB

      MLB FAs Who Shouldn't Switch Teams

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report