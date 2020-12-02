Yankees Rumors: Gary Sanchez to Be Tendered Contract Ahead of Wednesday Deadline

Yankees Rumors: Gary Sanchez to Be Tendered Contract Ahead of Wednesday DeadlineDecember 2, 2020
David Dermer/Associated Press
The New York Yankees reportedly "plan to tender a contract" to veteran catcher Gary Sanchez, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.
Per that report, "Wednesday is the deadline for teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players for the 2021 season."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Report: Yankees Tendering Gary Sanchez
New York plans to tender a contract to the All-Star catcher