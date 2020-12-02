Yankees Rumors: Gary Sanchez to Be Tendered Contract Ahead of Wednesday Deadline

David Dermer/Associated Press

The New York Yankees reportedly "plan to tender a contract" to veteran catcher Gary Sanchez, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Per that report, "Wednesday is the deadline for teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players for the 2021 season."



