LeBron James' Career Earnings After Signing $85M Lakers Contract Extension

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James continues to stockpile cash in his NBA career after agreeing a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Rich Paul, James' agent, told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that the four-time NBA MVP has agreed to an $85 million extension that will keep him with the Lakers through 2022-23.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network noted when the extension is done that James will have earned $428 million just on his NBA contracts alone:

Even before agreeing to his extension, James has already made more money through NBA contracts than any player in league history.

Per Spotrac, James moved $9.5 million ahead of Kevin Garnett ($334,304,240) after signing his deal with the Lakers in July 2018. Kobe Bryant ($323,312,307), Chris Paul ($299,909,419) and Shaquille O'Neal ($286,344,668) round out the top five.

Of course, James' on-court earnings don't make up his entire portfolio. Forbes estimated the four-time NBA Finals MVP earned $60 million in 2020 through endorsement deals, his SpringHill Entertainment production company and the UNINTERRUPTED media company.

James has dabbled in acting in the offseason during his career. He was a co-star in the 2015 movie Trainwreck and voiced a character in the 2018 animated film Smallfoot. The 35-year-old will have his first starring role in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is scheduled to premiere on July 16, 2021.