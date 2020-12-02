    LeBron James' Career Earnings After Signing $85M Lakers Contract Extension

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 2, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James walks back after making a 3-point shot during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Houston Rockets Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    LeBron James continues to stockpile cash in his NBA career after agreeing a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. 

    Rich Paul, James' agent, told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that the four-time NBA MVP has agreed to an $85 million extension that will keep him with the Lakers through 2022-23. 

    Darren Rovell of The Action Network noted when the extension is done that James will have earned $428 million just on his NBA contracts alone:

    Even before agreeing to his extension, James has already made more money through NBA contracts than any player in league history. 

    Per Spotrac, James moved $9.5 million ahead of Kevin Garnett ($334,304,240) after signing his deal with the Lakers in July 2018. Kobe Bryant ($323,312,307), Chris Paul ($299,909,419) and Shaquille O'Neal ($286,344,668) round out the top five. 

    Of course, James' on-court earnings don't make up his entire portfolio. Forbes estimated the four-time NBA Finals MVP earned $60 million in 2020 through endorsement deals, his SpringHill Entertainment production company and the UNINTERRUPTED media company. 

    James has dabbled in acting in the offseason during his career. He was a co-star in the 2015 movie Trainwreck and voiced a character in the 2018 animated film Smallfoot. The 35-year-old will have his first starring role in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is scheduled to premiere on July 16, 2021. 

