LeBron James' Career Earnings After Signing $85M Lakers Contract Extension

LeBron James' Career Earnings After Signing $85M Lakers Contract ExtensionDecember 2, 2020
LeBron James continues to stockpile cash in his NBA career after agreeing a contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.
Rich Paul, James' agent, told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that the four-time NBA MVP has agreed to an $85 million extension that will keep him with the Lakers through 2022-23.
Darren Rovell of The Action Network noted when the extension is done that James will have earned $428 million just on his NBA contracts alone:
Even before agreeing to his extension, James has already made more money through NBA contracts than any player in league history.
Per Spotrac, James moved $9.5 million ahead of Kevin Garnett ($334,304,240) after signing his deal with the Lakers in July 2018. Kobe Bryant ($323,312,307), Chris Paul ($299,909,419) and Shaquille O'Neal ($286,344,668) round out the top five.
Of course, James' on-court earnings don't make up his entire portfolio. Forbes estimated the four-time NBA Finals MVP earned $60 million in 2020 through endorsement deals, his SpringHill Entertainment production company and the UNINTERRUPTED media company.
James has dabbled in acting in the offseason during his career. He was a co-star in the 2015 movie Trainwreck and voiced a character in the 2018 animated film Smallfoot. The 35-year-old will have his first starring role in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which is scheduled to premiere on July 16, 2021.
New Custom Chicago Merch 🔥
We are releasing this jersey on the late Juice WRLD’s birthday to celebrate his legacy and will be making a donation to the Live Free 999 Fund—the charity his mom Carmela Wallace established in his honor