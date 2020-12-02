Former Notre Dame HC Lou Holtz to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

College Football Hall of Famer Lou Holtz is going to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Per CNN's Kaitlan Collins, President Donald Trump will bestow the honor upon Holtz in a ceremony Thursday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.