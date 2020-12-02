    Former Notre Dame HC Lou Holtz to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 2, 2020

    Former football coach Lou Holtz before a speech by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    College Football Hall of Famer Lou Holtz is going to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. 

    Per CNN's Kaitlan Collins, President Donald Trump will bestow the honor upon Holtz in a ceremony Thursday. 

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

