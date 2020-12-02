LeBron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Ladder' Acquired by Openfit

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

A sports nutrition company founded by LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger has been sold to digital fitness platform Openfit.

BusinessWire.com reported the deal for Ladder, along with a statement from James:

"After pushing my body to its limits season after season, I needed a different level of supplements that I could trust to complement my workouts and aid in the recovery process. With Ladder, we achieved that. We were able to work with experts to create an incredible line of certified, high caliber supplements for all athletes, but we always recognized that is just one part of the process. Now with the reach and resources of the Openfit platform, we're excited about bringing this all together and creating a new level of training and nutrition that fits everyone's individual needs."

Ladder's mission statement is to develop high-performance "products to complement a strong nutritional foundation and unlock the next level in training and exercise."

Openfit is an online platform that provides consumers with access to online workout classes, as well as a daily programmer to plan diet and exercise routines to best suit an individual's needs.

James was among a group of athletes and celebrities who joined together to start Ladder in 2018. The Los Angeles Lakers star helped develop the idea for the company after his infamous cramping incident during Game 1 of the 2014 NBA Finals.