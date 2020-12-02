    McShay: Trevor Lawrence Is the Best Player in CFB 'And It's Not Even Close'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 2, 2020

    FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, in New Orleans. Clemson is preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, a poll featuring nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that gives a glimpse at whatâ€™s already been taken from an uncertain college football fall by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
    Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

    In the eyes of ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay, Trevor Lawrence is the best player in college football right now and an easy choice as the best talent in the 2021 NFL draft. 

    Here's what McShay had to say about Lawrence in an article for ESPN.com when asked if the Clemson star is the top prospect in next year's class:

    "The Clemson quarterback is the cream of the crop in this class, and I expect him to be atop my board the rest of the way. If you're looking for a comp, go back to the 2012 draft, when we knew for months that Andrew Luck was going to the Colts with the No. 1 pick to succeed Peyton Manning.

    "Lawrence has everything NFL teams look for in a franchise signal-caller. At 6'6", he can make every throw with accuracy. He rarely makes mistakes. He can move around the pocket and throw on the run. Lawrence is the guy in this class."

    Even though Lawrence has yet to officially declare for the draft, Clemson seems to be under the impression that he will be leaving after this season. The 21-year-old was honored with other Tigers players on senior day prior to their 52-17 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday. 

    Lawrence has thrown for 2,236 yards with 19 touchdowns, two interceptions and a 70.6 completion percentage through seven games in 2020.

    The hype train for Lawrence has been running since his true freshman season in 2018. He led the Tigers to a national championship, throwing for a combined 674 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions in the College Football Playoff against Notre Dame and Alabama.   

