NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Russell Westbrook's Price Tag, James Harden, More
We're approaching the two-week mark of 2020 NBA free agency, and while many of the top names are off the open market—aside from Anthony Davis, of course—some notable players could still be on the move. This is because the trade window is still very much open.
In fact, the trade market might be even more intriguing now that the first wave of free agency has ended. Teams that missed out on their desired free agents are now weighting other options, which naturally, could involve exchanging capital for talent.
Houston Rockets standouts Russell Westbrook and James Harden remain two trade-market headliners and can likely be had at the right price. Where they and other potential trade targets end up remains to be seen, but there has been no shortage of speculation.
Here, we'll dig into some of the latest trade buzz surrounding Westbrook, Harden and more.
Rockets Discussed a Westbrook Deal with Cleveland
A couple of weeks ago, Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix hinted that the Rockets don't want to move Harden before having a deal for Westbrook lined up. It won't surprise anyone if the latter is moved with a Harden deal coming almost immediately after.
The problem, as Mannix noted then, is that there isn't much interest in Westbrook—at least not at Houston's asking price.
How hard has it been for the Rocket's to find suitors for Westbrook? According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, the talent-hungry Cleveland Cavaliers weren't even interested.
"The Rockets engaged with several teams on draft week," Charania said on the Load Management podcast, "...they talked to Washington about John Wall, which I reported. They talked to Cleveland, I'm told. ...I'm told the Rockets wanted multiple other assets, whether it's draft compensation, young players. When you set the price that high, even for Russell Westbrook, if it's not met, the Rockets are fine going into the season and playing it out."
According to Charania, the Cavaliers weren't willing to meet Houston's asking price, and that's just fine with the Rockets. They're not looking to move Westbrook or Harden at a bargain, and they're willing to see how the season goes with him and Harden on board.
Presumably, Houston would reevaluate the situation and their trade options closer to the deadline.
Warriors Among Teams That Have Inquired About Harden
If the Rockets aren't willing to sell off Westbrook on the cheap, and they would prefer to have a Westbrook deal done before trading Harden, then there's virtually no chance that a team is going to pry away Harden at a budget price.
This doesn't mean that teams haven't tried, however. According to Charania, the Golden State Warriors are among teams that at least kicked the tires on Harden's availability.
"The Warriors, at one point, made a call in for James Harden," Charania said. "At the end of the day, if you don't have the requisite pieces, it's a moot point."
Per Charania, the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are Harden's preferred destinations, but the Rockets are "expecting" Harden to be in training camp. They are expecting a sizeable return if they do move him, and they're content to run it back with Harden and Westbrook if they can't get it.
From the Rockets' perspective, this is a solid approach. Harden and Westbrook are both valuable players and under contract. While they may not be happy with their current situations, there's little they can do about it—except refuse to play, perhaps—and there's little reason for Houston to just give them away.
It certainly feels unlikely at this point that Harden and/or Westbrook will be moved in the immediate future, though as we've seen throughout the years, one phone call with a strong offer could change everything.
Celtics Could Be Open to Trading Marcus Smart
If a team isn't willing to shell out multiple assets to acquire Harden or Westbrook, Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart could be a trade alternative. While doesn't quite possess the superstar allure of Westbrook or Harden, he is a solid 26-year-old starter who averaged 12.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 32 minutes per game last season.
As is the case with Harden, the Warriors reportedly had interest in acquiring Smart before the draft. According to Matt Moore of The Action Network, the Warriors and Celtics discussed a potential deal involving Smart and the No. 2 overall pick in the draft:
"The Boston Celtics held exploratory talks that would send Marcus Smart to the Golden State Warriors for the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft recently, league sources told The Action Network Wednesday. Talks fell through on both sides, sources said, and more discussions are not expected after the Celtics rejected an unknown counteroffer."
While Boston ultimately rejected Golden State's offer, this doesn't mean that the Celtics aren't open to trading him for the right value.
According to David Aldridge of The Athletic, league sources have indicated that Smart is not ungettable."
What Boston would be willing to accept for Smart remains unclear, but the fact that he could potentially be had adds another interesting twist to the 2020 trade market.