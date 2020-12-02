NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Russell Westbrook's Price Tag, James Harden, More

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

We're approaching the two-week mark of 2020 NBA free agency, and while many of the top names are off the open market—aside from Anthony Davis, of course—some notable players could still be on the move. This is because the trade window is still very much open.

In fact, the trade market might be even more intriguing now that the first wave of free agency has ended. Teams that missed out on their desired free agents are now weighting other options, which naturally, could involve exchanging capital for talent.

Houston Rockets standouts Russell Westbrook and James Harden remain two trade-market headliners and can likely be had at the right price. Where they and other potential trade targets end up remains to be seen, but there has been no shortage of speculation.

Here, we'll dig into some of the latest trade buzz surrounding Westbrook, Harden and more.