Giannis: LeBron James the 'Best in the World'; 'Doesn't Matter Who Is the MVP'

Despite being the reigning two-time NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't consider himself the league's best player.

In an interview with Cosmote TV in Greece (h/t Aris Barkas of Eurohoops.net), the Milwaukee Bucks superstar called LeBron James "the best player in the world right now."

"It doesn't matter who is the MVP. He is the best," Antetokounmpo added. "I say so. He is the best in the world. The day that I would be the best player in the world, I will step forward and say it."

As the NBA playoffs went on, the debate about what it meant to be the NBA MVP grew louder after Antetokounmpo and the Bucks lost in the second round.

James won his fourth NBA Finals MVP and led the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship with a victory over the Miami Heat.

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green discussed the MVP results in September on Inside the NBA:

Antetokounmpo was deserving of his second straight MVP. The 25-year-old averaged 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists in the 57 games considered for the regular-season award. His 31.86 player efficiency rating was the highest in NBA history, per Basketball Reference.

The Bucks have been successful during the regular season with Antetokounmpo leading the way, posting the league's best record in each of the past two years.

Despite that, Antetokounmpo is still chasing his first championship. The Greek Freak and the Bucks will be on the short list of title favorites during the 2020-21 season after adding Jrue Holiday in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.