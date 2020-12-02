James Harden Trade Rumors: Rockets Star 'Definitely Wants Out' of Houston

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden is reportedly continuing to push for a trade to the Brooklyn Nets, and Frank Isola of SiriusXM NBA Radio added an update Tuesday that mentioned Kyrie Irving (via Fansided's Anthony Duckett).

"We had that confirmed by somebody pretty plugged in that Harden definitely wants out," Isola said. "And he told them [to] trade me to Brooklyn. And I'm only doing it if I'm the Nets if I can trade Kyrie Irving."

Former NBA player Brian Scalabrine, Isola's co-host, provided further context to the reporting.

"I don't think it's true, but I know people say this. That they would do it if they could get Kyrie. The Rockets would do it if they could get Kyrie," Scalabrine said. "I think that's insanely stupid to do. James Harden for Kyrie Irving? I can't imagine that happening. But a lot of people are like, 'No, they want Kyrie.' How is that possible?"

It doesn't sound like a blockbuster swap between the Rockets and Nets is imminent.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported league sources say it's "likely" Harden opens the 2020-21 season with Houston, and he provided comments from Kevin Durant denying any secret conversations about trying to get the 2017-18 MVP to join the Nets.

"I don't know where you're making these stories up, that me and James talked about any of this at a workout. I don't know where that came from," Durant said. "James is a friend of mine, but I let the front office handle all of that stuff. I was just so focused on working out."

If the Nets are going to acquire Harden, it'd be an all-in move, and under that scenario they'd likely want to keep Irving as well to make a serious push toward the 2021 title.

Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks sidestepped a question about the rumors during an appearance on the YES Network's Nets Hot Stove (via NetsDaily) last month, suggesting that type of speculation is merely part of being an emerging championship contender.

"There's never a dull moment, and I think when maybe you're the part of some rumors out there and so forth, you take heed and just look how far the Nets organization has come," Marks said. "We're obviously excited to get the team that we have, to be honest, out on the floor, and I think not only with Kevin and Ky and Caris [LeVert] and Jarrett Allen, you work your way through the roster."

The Nets do have plenty of depth with LeVert, Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, Taurean Prince and DeAndre Jordan among the supporting cast members of Durant and Irving.

Although the opportunity to add a game-changing talent like Harden would be tough to pass up under the right circumstances, the Nets don't have to go overboard trying to add a third superstar. They are already one of the top title contenders out of the East.

The rumors may persist until the regular season tips off Dec. 22, and potentially beyond, though.