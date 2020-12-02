WWE and AEW Overreactions: Riddle, Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega and More

1 of 3

Riddle wrestled his biggest match to date as part of the Raw brand Monday night, a Triple Threat contest against AJ Styles and Keith Lee for the right to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs.

Despite a fantastic performance against Sheamus a week ago and a strong followup Monday, the buzz was less about his in-ring exploits and more focused on the silliness of his character beyond the ropes.

Riddle appeared to be doing an over-the-top impersonation of The Original Bro, down to the pizza-yogurt comments and rabbit talk with Styles.

The problem with the assertion that WWE is somehow ruining the character is the lack of attention paid to his NXT run.

On the black-and-gold brand, Riddle played dating games with Pete Dunne, rode down a lake with his Broserweight tag partner and sang songs about Bobby Fish. Nothing he did there was any less over the top or less true to his personality than what he has been on Raw to this point.

It's a bit silly, sure, but not every character can (or should) be a wholly focused, one-note badass.

Although WWE has been guilty in the past of taking something that worked well elsewhere and dumbing it down to the point that it is a shell of its previous self, this is not one of those cases.

Overreaction: Totally