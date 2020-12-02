Bowl Projections 2020: Predictions for Oklahoma, Georgia and Top Teams

2 of 3

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma needs to win its final two games to secure a position in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The Sooners hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who are also 5-2 in conference play. Iowa State is in the best position in the conference with a 7-1 league mark.

Lincoln Riley's team has to get past the Baylor Bears and West Virginia Mountaineers. Everything his squad has done in the last few weeks suggests that will happen.

Oklahoma won its last two games by a combined score of 103-22. Even though one of those victories came against the Kansas Jayhawks, the recent form is still worth noting with a conference title clash on the horizon.

If the Sooners defense continues to play well and Spencer Rattler develops more in the pocket, they should give Iowa State a tough test on December 19.

Oklahoma had a fourth-quarter lead over Iowa State on October 3 before the Cyclones charged back for two scores.

If it turns in a similar performance and receives backfield contributions from Rhamondre Stevenson, who missed the first Iowa State game, Oklahoma could put together some extended drives and close the game out with a win.

A Big 12 title would place the Sooners in the Cotton Bowl, where they may face an old Big 12 rival now in the SEC.

The Texas A&M Aggies are stalking the top four at No. 5, but if certain scenarios do not go their way, they could be stuck with a New Year's Six appearance.

If the Clemson Tigers beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ACC Championship Game and the Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes remain undefeated, the Aggies may remain at No. 5.

If that matchup comes to fruition, we could see plenty of points with Rattler and Kellen Mond engineering fast-paced scoring drives.