Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Flex, PPR Advice for Fringe Fantasy Football Stars

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Flex, PPR Advice for Fringe Fantasy Football StarsDecember 2, 2020
Early in the fantasy football season, it's OK if you make some bad lineup decisions. If you leave a stud on the bench or play a dud and that results in your team taking a loss, there's plenty of time to bounce back and make better choices in future weeks.
Now, fantasy managers no longer have that luxury. For most leagues, Week 13 is either the final week of the regular season or the first week of the playoffs. So, put in the time with some extra research this week and make sure you're confident in the players you put in your lineup, because if you make the wrong decisions, it could be the end of your season.
Here are start/sit suggestions for some of the fringe flex players for Week 13.
Start 'Em: James White, RB, New England Patriots
White's production has increased since Rex Burkhead suffered a season-ending right ACL tear in November.
When Burkhead went down in Week 11 against the Houston Texans, White stepped in and had six receptions for 64 yards. Then, in Week 12, White scored his first two touchdowns of the season in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. And although he had only 17 total yards, it was still a decent fantasy day because of his pair of scores.
This week, the Patriots are facing the Los Angeles Chargers on the road, and there could be plenty of offense in that matchup. While there's always risk with starting a New England running back (due to several players splitting carries), White is worth consideration.
Sit 'Em: Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants
Gallman has scored at least one touchdown in five straight games. However, it's going to be difficult for the Giants running back to extend that streak in Week 13 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks, who rank third in the NFL in rushing defense (89.3 yards allowed per game).
It could be a down week for New York's offense as a whole (even though Seattle is allowing an NFL-high 328.8 passing yards per game), as quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with a hamstring strain that could lead to Colt McCoy starting under center. So Gallman may not put up big receiving numbers, either.
Don't get rid of Gallman, because he has better matchups in upcoming weeks. But leave him on the bench against the Seahawks' strong run defense and find other options for the running back and flex slots.
Start 'Em: Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
Landry's Week 12 breakout could be a sign of things to come for the Browns wide receiver. After struggling all year, he had eight receptions for 143 yards (both season highs) and scored his first touchdown of the season in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cleveland's offense is without Odell Beckham Jr. (season-ending left ACL tear), so there should continue to be plenty of targets for Landry. And if he can build off last week's showing, it's possible he'll return to the form that led to him making the Pro Bowl in each of his past five seasons.
In Week 13, the Browns are facing the Tennessee Titans, who are allowing the fifth most passing yards per game in the NFL (268.5). That means there's a decent chance Landry will have another big game, so feel confident in starting him in fantasy lineups this week.
Sit 'Em: Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Williams may be a big-play threat, but he's too inconsistent to rely on every week. If he doesn't break off for a huge catch or get into the end zone, he often puts up small numbers, like in Week 12 when he had three receptions for 26 yards in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.
New England has a solid secondary, and it may be tough for Williams to get open deep down the field, so starting Williams is just too big of a risk to take in such an important fantasy week.
There are better streaming options than Williams this week (including some likely on the waiver wire), so leave him on the bench until a safer matchup arises down the stretch. Williams should have at least one more big game in 2020, it just probably won't be against the Pats.
Start 'Em: Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers
When Tonyan has scored touchdowns this season, he's done so in bunches. The Packers tight end scored in three straight games in Weeks 2-4, getting into the end zone five times during that stretch. However, he then went without a touchdown over his next five games.
Now, Tonyan is connecting with quarterback Aaron Rodgers on scoring plays again. He's scored a touchdown in each of the past two weeks while hauling in 10 total passes for 111 yards between games against the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears. And those are two teams with strong defenses, making it even more impressive.
Tonyan has a good chance to score again this week as Green Bay hosts the Philadelphia Eagles, who have lost three straight and are trending in the wrong direction. And with not many must-start tight ends this season, Tonyan should be one of the better options in Week 13.
Sit 'Em: Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team
Thomas not only showed off his arm on Thanksgiving with a 28-yard pass, he also ended a three-game scoreless streak by notching his fourth touchdown reception of the season in a win over the Dallas Cowboys. It's going to be difficult for Thomas to follow that up with a strong showing, though.
Washington is set to travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, who rank third in the NFL with only 306.9 total yards allowed per game. And they've been especially tough on tight ends, allowing only one to get into the end zone against them this season (Denver's Noah Fant in Week 2).
Pittsburgh has shut down some of the league's top tight ends, and that is likely to continue against Thomas. If Washington is going to find a way to notch an upset win, it will have to generate offense in other ways. And for fantasy managers, they'll need to find a tight end with a better matchup to start.