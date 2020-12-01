Rudy Gobert Says He's Focused on Upcoming Jazz Season, Not Contract Extension

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Center Rudy Gobert could sign a supermax contract extension with the Utah Jazz, but the 28-year-old said Tuesday that contract conversations aren't his focus right now.

"My goal is to win a championship here," he said, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "I'm focused on the upcoming season, and I'm excited. About the negotiation talk, that's why I have an agent, so I can focus on basketball and let him take care of that."

Gobert will start his eighth season in the league this year, and they've all been spent with the Jazz, who acquired him with the No. 27 pick in 2013 via a draft-night trade with the Denver Nuggets.

The 28-year-old is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-NBA selection who earned his first All-Star nod in 2019-20, averaging 15.1 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks on 69.3 percent shooting. He and the Jazz advanced to the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, where they fell to the Nuggets in seven games.

His current contract—a four-year, $102 million extension—expires after this season, but it appears the Jazz want to keep him around.

"We don't comment on past, present or future negotiations, but we love Rudy," Jazz executive vice president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey said, per Ryan Miller of KSL.com. "We'd like to be here for the duration of his career."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Any major contract extension would limit future moves for the Jazz, who must determine whether Gobert is worth up to 35 percent of the salary cap via a supermax extension.