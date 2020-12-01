    Report: Additional Ravens Player Tests Positive for COVID Ahead of Steelers Game

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 2, 2020

    A fan bearing the Baltimore Ravens logo is seen prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Two more members of the Baltimore Ravens—including one thought to be a player—tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    The contest, which has been postponed multiple times over the last week, is still set for kickoff at 3:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday with the Ravens traveling to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

    Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported the players learned of the positive tests while on the plane to Pennsylvania. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted the NFL told the team the individuals were "previously identified as potential positives and there was no concern for further spread."

    Baltimore has now recorded positive tests over each of the last 10 days, limiting the amount of practice time the Ravens have had before facing an undefeated Steelers team in a rivalry game. Players finally got back on the practice field Tuesday before heading to the airport.

    Yet 15 players remain on Baltimore's reserve/COVID-19 list, including quarterback Lamar Jackson. Backup Robert Griffin III is expected to start at QB on Wednesday.

    Griffin made his last start during Week 16 in 2019 also against the Steelers. The Baylor product passed for 96 yards and one interception in a 28-10 victory.

    Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram II are likely to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday ahead of kickoff, giving Baltimore's offense a few more weapons if both players are deemed eligible.

