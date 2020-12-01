College Football Playoff 2020: Predicting Final 4 Teams Post-Week 14 Rankings

0 of 2

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The College Football Playoff contenders are building up to December 19, when three conference championship games should determine the four-team field.

The second playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday night, had no change at the top after the Alabama Crimson Tide, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers won in Week 13.

Each of those three teams are scheduled to play their final regular-season games on Saturday after the ACC made an adjustment to its league play.

To have some type of competitive balance, Clemson, Notre Dame and the Miami Hurricanes, who are third in the conference, will play nine ACC games each to be on a level playing field when it comes to ACC Championship Game eligibility.

The Ohio State Buckeyes remained at No. 4, but they sit in a more precarious situation than their title rivals from the SEC and ACC.

Ryan Day's team needs to play both of its remaining Big Ten regular-season contests to be eligible for the Big Ten Championship Game.

With the new scheduling news out of the ACC, Ohio State would be the only Top Four team to enter its conference title game without a bye week. The Buckeyes are line in to play the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday and the Michigan Wolverines on December 12.