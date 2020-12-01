Gordon Hayward: 'No Ill Will' Toward Celtics After Sign-and-Trade to Hornets

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

After opting out of his contract with the Boston Celtics and joining the Charlotte Hornets as a free agent, Gordon Hayward said he feels "no ill will" toward anybody in the organization that signed him in 2017.

Per ESPN's Nick Friedell, Hayward spoke highly of the organization on a call with reporters Tuesday:

"Tough decisions were certainly made. There's no ill will on my end from anybody within the Boston organization, the players. I had an unbelievable time in Boston, and I think that it's unfortunate what happened, I obviously had a freak injury right when I got there. And there's a lot of things that were kind of out of my control of when I was in Boston. But I had a great time there and still have great relationships with the people there and some of the players there. And my teammates and coaches and my wife and I had built relationships with members of the community that we live in, and to this day, we talk to them. ... There's no ill will on my end, and I really loved my time in Boston."

