    Gordon Hayward: 'No Ill Will' Toward Celtics After Sign-and-Trade to Hornets

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIDecember 1, 2020

    Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward (20) attempts a shot during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    After opting out of his contract with the Boston Celtics and joining the Charlotte Hornets as a free agent, Gordon Hayward said he feels "no ill will" toward anybody in the organization that signed him in 2017. 

    Per ESPN's Nick Friedell, Hayward spoke highly of the organization on a call with reporters Tuesday: 

    "Tough decisions were certainly made. There's no ill will on my end from anybody within the Boston organization, the players. I had an unbelievable time in Boston, and I think that it's unfortunate what happened, I obviously had a freak injury right when I got there. And there's a lot of things that were kind of out of my control of when I was in Boston. But I had a great time there and still have great relationships with the people there and some of the players there. And my teammates and coaches and my wife and I had built relationships with members of the community that we live in, and to this day, we talk to them. ... There's no ill will on my end, and I really loved my time in Boston."

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      2 Warriors Have COVID-19

      Bob Myers says camp workouts have been delayed one day after two players tested positive for the coronavirus

      2 Warriors Have COVID-19
      NBA logo
      NBA

      2 Warriors Have COVID-19

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      KD: Harden Rumors Made Up

      Nets star denies reports that he spoke to Harden about playing for Brooklyn

      KD: Harden Rumors Made Up
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD: Harden Rumors Made Up

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Kemba Out Until Early January

      Celtics PG will miss the start of the season after receiving a stem cell injection in his left knee

      Kemba Out Until Early January
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kemba Out Until Early January

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Most rosters are set. See where your team ranks after a busy free agency 📲

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report