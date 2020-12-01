2 Warriors Players Test Positive for COVID-19; Practice Postponed Until Monday

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers announced Tuesday two members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

Practices are allowed to begin Sunday, but the Warriors are delaying their start until next Monday due to the positive tests.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

