    2 Warriors Players Test Positive for COVID-19; Practice Postponed Until Monday

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2020

    FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, the Golden State Warriors championship banners hang above the seating and basketball court at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Officials have banned large gatherings and events in the Seattle metro area and in San Francisco to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. Wednesday, the San Francisco mayor banned gatherings of 1,000 or more people, including Golden State Warriors games. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
    Eric Risberg/Associated Press

    Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers announced Tuesday two members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

    Practices are allowed to begin Sunday, but the Warriors are delaying their start until next Monday due to the positive tests.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

