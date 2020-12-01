Celtics Media Day 2020: Jayson Tatum and Top Interviews, Videos

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Coming off an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Boston Celtics have high expectations heading into the 2020-21 season.

With the team reporting to training camp Tuesday, key members of the organization addressed the media to discuss the upcoming year.

Danny Ainge, Boston's president of basketball operations, said the goal for this season and beyond is to continue developing Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown into one of the NBA's best duos:

Head coach Brad Stevens isn't concerned that his two young superstars are going to let their big contracts impact their preparation and approach to playing:

The Celtics know that they have both players around long term to build around. Brown signed his rookie extension last year, while Tatum officially signed a five-year extension on Nov. 25 that ties him to the organization through at least the 2024-25 season.

"I wanted to be here, Tatum told reporters about his new deal. "It's a dream come true. I'm extremely grateful. I'm excited... I get to be here for five more years."

Tatum established himself as one of the best players in the NBA last season at the age of 22. He was named to the All-Star team for the first time and averaged 23.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, while shooting 40.3 percent from three-point range.

Despite that improvement in his game, Tatum said Tuesday he's been working on specific things to get better this season:

Tatum was named to the All-NBA third team last season and seems poised to be an MVP candidate for years to come.

One potentially significant concern for the Celtics is the status of Kemba Walker's knee. The four-time All-Star dealt with a knee issue throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

The Celtics announced Tuesday that Walker will undergo a 12-week strengthening program after having a stem cell injection in his left knee. The team expects him to resume on-court activities in early December, and "a further update regarding his game availability will be provided during the first week of January."

Ainge told reporters that Walker has a "a peace of mind" after multiple specialists offered the same conclusion on his knee.

Despite Walker's state of mind, Ainge did offer a vague response when asked if the team has any long-term concerns about his health:

The Celtics signed Walker to a four-year, $140.8 million contract in July 2019. The 30-year-old had a productive first season with the team, averaging 20.4 points per game while shooting 38.1 percent from three-point range, but he missed 16 games during the regular season.

Boston's biggest move of the offseason was losing Gordon Hayward to the Charlotte Hornets in free agency, but the team picked up a $28.5 million trade exception by sending him over a sign-and-trade.

One potentially key addition is Tristan Thompson at the center spot. Daniel Theis can remain in the starting lineup, with Thompson coming off the bench to provide rebounding.

Stevens is thrilled to have Thompson's size and skill set on his roster this season: "He's such a threat at the rim ... He's a tremendous offensive rebounder ... I hope that our wings, with all of the attention that they draw, that will open up opportunities for him as well."

The Celtics will go as far in 2020-21 as their starting five takes them. Tatum and Brown are the superstars who can change games on their own, while a healthy Walker and Marcus Smart perfectly complement that duo as they look to lead the franchise to a title for the first time since 2007-08.