College Football Playoff Rankings 2020: Week 14 Poll Announced by Committee

The second release of the College Football Playoff rankings featured little movement at the top.

Each of the first seven spots remained the same as last week after most of the top-ranked teams took care of business over the weekend. Ohio State and Cincinnati were inactive after their games were affected by COVID-19 outbreaks.

Here is the latest Top 25 ahead of Week 14:

CFP Rankings

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. Georgia

9. Iowa State

10. Miami (FL)

11. Oklahoma

12. Indiana

13. BYU

14. Northwestern

15. Oklahoma State

16. Wisconsin

17. North Carolina

18. Coastal Carolina

19. Iowa

20. USC

21. Marshall

22. Washington

23. Oregon

24. Tulsa

25. Louisiana

There were no questions about the top two teams in the rankings as Alabama and Notre Dame each impressed with wins over opponents that were ranked entering the week.

Alabama cruised to a 42-13 victory over rival Auburn that featured five touchdowns from Mac Jones.

Notre Dame had a little bit more trouble on the road against North Carolina but pulled out a 31-17 win, holding an exciting Tar Heels offense under 20 points for the first time all season.

Clemson had a few more question marks but showed how good it can be at full strength with a 52-17 blowout over Pittsburgh, going up 31-0 in the first quarter of Trevor Lawrence's first appearance in over a month. Although the quarterback missed the last meeting against Notre Dame, he could help the Tigers avenge that loss in the ACC Championship Game.

There has been more debate about the No. 4 spot with Ohio State's season once again disrupted by COVID-19. The team had a second game canceled Saturday and has only played four games.

With Michigan also pausing activities because of the coronavirus, the team's remaining schedule is also in doubt.

Though this could affect their eligibility for the Big Ten championship, the Buckeyes can still play for a national title. Based on on-field play, the committee sees Ohio State as the No. 4 team in college football.

Texas A&M and Florida remain just outside the playoff spots after each earned wins Saturday.

Previously undefeated teams Northwestern and Oregon each fell in the rankings after suffering losses over the weekend.

Northwestern's 29-20 loss to Michigan State caused a fall from No. 8 to No. 14. Oregon is now No. 23 after entering last week at No. 15, with the 41-38 loss to Oregon State likely removing any hope at a playoff spot.

It helps narrow the field with only a few weeks remaining in the regular season.

BYU also remained outside the top 10 despite a 9-0 start to the year, making a late climb a difficult challenge for the squad.

Iowa State was the big winner of the latest ranking, moving up from No. 13 to No. 9 after beating Texas.

Ohio State should be back in action in Week 14 with a road game against Michigan State, while Texas A&M could have another chance at a quality win on the road against Auburn.